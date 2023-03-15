BLACKBERRY Trailer: Jay Baruchel And Glenn Howerton Star in Matt Johnson's Latest
‘BlackBerry’ tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.
Matt Johnson's BlackBerry is coming exclusively to theaters on May 12th from IFC Films. A standout hit at Berlin recently IFC is wasting no time getting this unbelievebly true story about the Canadian tech company Research in Motion's rise and fall from grace.
A new trailer was released this morning, check it out down below.
DIRECTED BY Matt JohnsonWRITTEN BY Matt Johnson and Matthew MillerSTARRING Jay Baruchel (Goon, This is the End), Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers, Total Recall), Saul Rubinek (True Romance, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw), Rich Sommer (“Mad Men,” “GLOW”), SungWon Cho (“Anime Crimes Division’”), Michelle Giroux (Blood Pressure)
