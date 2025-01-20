Shudder in February: Featuring THE DEAD THING, LITTLE BITES, HUMANIST VAMPIRE... And THE BIRTHDAY

We have hit the mid-point of January so it is time to turn your attention towards the month of February, the loveliest month of the year. Our friends at Shudder know it, planning a couple of date night movies before and on Valentine's Day before a new Spider One horror flick and a slice of Corey Feldman oddity (or is it Feldman normality?) take us into the back half of the month.

The Quebecois horror comedy Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person is sort of a love story in itself. For sure it is. It is really, really good and subscribers in the U.S. will get to watch starting on February 10th.

Then, on Valentine's Day, one of the oddest love stories you will experience this year, The Dead Thing, premieres in all territories across the Shudder platform. Our own Josh caught the flick at Fantasia this past Summer...

The Dead Thing is a marvelously stylish feature, owing a lot to Kane’s understanding of artifice and presentation of these scenarios. It’s not a flashy film, but the gorgeous nighttime cinematography from Ioana Vasile elevates every scene and informs the vibe of the film in ways that dialogue cannot. A scholar of film, and a professor of film production, Kane knows what he’s doing, and he uses everything he’s learned and taught to turn The Dead Thing into a debut feature worthy of discussion. Sexy, sad, spooky, and distinctly unnerving, The Dead Thing is definitely a film for horror fans who prefer their scares to come with long lead ups and plenty of creepy mystery. Spider One's Little Bites looks to disturb viewers, one nibble at a time. Finally, the once thought lost film, The Birthday, starring Corey Feldman and directed by Eugenio Mira celebrated its twentieth anniversary near the end of last year. Both will arrive on Shudder, in all territories, on February 21st. Be sure to mark down the watch parties, happening every Friday night during the month, and all of the rep programming too. Do not miss The Coffee Table on February 24th. Just saying.