Shudder in February: Featuring THE DEAD THING, LITTLE BITES, HUMANIST VAMPIRE... And THE BIRTHDAY
We have hit the mid-point of January so it is time to turn your attention towards the month of February, the loveliest month of the year. Our friends at Shudder know it, planning a couple of date night movies before and on Valentine's Day before a new Spider One horror flick and a slice of Corey Feldman oddity (or is it Feldman normality?) take us into the back half of the month.
The Quebecois horror comedy Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person is sort of a love story in itself. For sure it is. It is really, really good and subscribers in the U.S. will get to watch starting on February 10th.
Then, on Valentine's Day, one of the oddest love stories you will experience this year, The Dead Thing, premieres in all territories across the Shudder platform. Our own Josh caught the flick at Fantasia this past Summer...
The Dead Thing is a marvelously stylish feature, owing a lot to Kane’s understanding of artifice and presentation of these scenarios. It’s not a flashy film, but the gorgeous nighttime cinematography from Ioana Vasile elevates every scene and informs the vibe of the film in ways that dialogue cannot.A scholar of film, and a professor of film production, Kane knows what he’s doing, and he uses everything he’s learned and taught to turn The Dead Thing into a debut feature worthy of discussion.Sexy, sad, spooky, and distinctly unnerving, The Dead Thing is definitely a film for horror fans who prefer their scares to come with long lead ups and plenty of creepy mystery.
Spider One's Little Bites looks to disturb viewers, one nibble at a time. Finally, the once thought lost film, The Birthday, starring Corey Feldman and directed by Eugenio Mira celebrated its twentieth anniversary near the end of last year. Both will arrive on Shudder, in all territories, on February 21st.
Be sure to mark down the watch parties, happening every Friday night during the month, and all of the rep programming too.
Do not miss The Coffee Table on February 24th. Just saying.
THE DEAD THINGShudder Original FilmDirected by Elric KaneStreaming On Shudder February 14Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&IPhoto Credit: A Shudder Release.SynopsisAlex (Blu Hunt, The New Mutants) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Ben Smith-Petersen, Mad Max: Fury Road). Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive. Through her investigation, she reconnects with Kyle, but also digs up a ghastly supernatural secret. The pair quickly descend into a whirlwind of obsession, dependence, lust, and infatuation that has grave consequences.LITTLE BITESShudder Excusive FilmDirected by Spider OneStreaming On Shudder February 21Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&IPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Andy Patch. An RLJE Films and Shudder ReleaseSynopsisLittle Bites follows Mindy (Krsy Fox, Bury The Bride), a young widow and mother, who desperately tries to protect her daughter Alice (Elizabeth Caro) from the grips of a fiendish, flesh-eating monster named Agyar (Jon Sklaroff). Mindy has been secretly sacrificing her own life by allowing the creature to slowly feast on her body as she keeps Alice hidden away at her grandmother’s (Bonnie Aarons, The Nun). Also starring Barbara Crampton and Heather Langenkamp.HUMANIST VAMPIRE SEEKING CONSENTING SUICIDAL PERSONDirected by Ariane Louis-SeizeStreaming On Shudder February 10Available in USSynopsis:Sasha is a young vampire with a serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill. When her exasperated parents cut off her blood supply, Sasha’s life is in jeopardy. Luckily, she meets Paul, a lonely teenager with suicidal tendencies who is willing to give his life to save hers. But their friendly agreement soon becomes a nocturnal quest to fulfill Paul’s last wishes before day breaks.THE BIRTHDAYShudder Exclusive FilmDirected by Eugenio MiraStreaming On Shudder February 21Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&ISynopsisNorman, a young man very much in love with his girlfriend, attends her father’s birthday party, held in a hotel where a sect happens to be preparing for the birth of the god it worships. Starring Corey Feldman.SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTSWatch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:Friday, February 7: Black History Month Watch Party – HORROR NOIRE: A HISTORY OF BLACK HORROR and THE ANGRY BLACK GIRL AND HER MONSTERFriday, February 14: Love Sick Watch Party – THE DEAD THING and ATTACHMENTFriday, February 21: Protective Mothers Watch Party – LITTLE BITES and SONFriday, February 28: Horror Comedy Soirées Watch Party– THE BIRTHDAY and WHO INVITED THEMSHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**February 1My Bloody Valentine (1981)A decades-old folk tale surrounding a deranged murderer killing those who celebrate Valentine’s Day turns out to be true to legend when a group defies the killer’s order and people start turning up dead.My AnimalHeather, an outcast teenage goalie, falls for newcomer Jonny, an alluring but tormented figure skater. As their relationship deepens, Heather’s growing desires clash with her darkest secret, forcing her to control the animal within.The SentinelA young woman moves into an apartment in a building which houses sinister evil.SweetheartA woman washes ashore a small uninhabited island after an accident. The situation turns from bad to worse when she realizes there is a mysterious creature hunting at night.Unfriended: Dark WebA teen comes into possession of a new laptop and soon discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him but will also do anything to get it back.February 3Hansel & Gretel (2007)In a distant land, two siblings, Hansel and Gretel, wander through the woods in search of food and work. When a mysterious lady offers them a way out, they accept without thinking about the consequences. *Korean-language filmThe Deadly SpawnAlien creatures invade a small town and four teenagers, along with a young boy, attempt to escape from them.Watch Me When I KillA pharmacist is murdered, and a woman happens to see the culprit leave the scene. She soon finds herself being stalked by the killer, and when her boyfriend tries to discover who the murderer is and stop him, he begins to find out that there is much more to the murder than the ordinary killing appeared to be.MosquitoA violent massacre caused by human-sized mosquitoes forces the lone survivors to band together in a fight for survival as the mosquitoes continue their onslaught.Tombs of the Blind DeadMedieval knights executed for their black magic rituals come back as zombies to torment a group of vacationing college kids.February 10NightsirenA young woman returns to her native mountain village, searching for answers about her troubled childhood, but as she tries to uncover the truth, ancient superstitions lead the villagers to accuse her of witchcraft and murder.February 17IcedA group of childhood friends are invited to the opening of a posh ski resort, unaware that an old nemesis has murderous plans in mind for them.PropertyTo protect herself from a revolt by the workers on her family’s farm, a reclusive woman locks herself in her own armored car. Separated by a layer of glass, two universes are about to collide.Do Not DisturbLove is all consuming in this narcotic nightmare crafted by writer/director John Ainslie. Do Not Disturb is a psychedelic exploration of love, lust and carnal desire.February 24The Coffee TableJesus and Maria are a couple going through a difficult time in their relationship. Nevertheless, they have just become parents. To shape their new life, they decide to buy a new coffee table. A decision that will change their existence.Antrum: The Deadliest Film Ever MadeA young boy and girl enter the forest to dig a hole to Hell. Said to be cursed film from the late 1970s, Antrum examines the horrifying power of storytelling.Tiger StripesAn 11-year-old girl is carefree until she starts to experience horrifying physical changes to her body.Enter the VoidAn American drug dealer living in Tokyo is betrayed by his best friend and killed in a drug deal. His soul, observing the repercussions of his death, seeks resurrection.The Human CentipedeA mad scientist kidnaps and mutilates a trio of tourists in order to reassemble them into a human centipede, created by stitching their mouths to each other’s rectums.The Human Centipede 2Inspired by the fictional Dr. Heiter, disturbed loner Martin dreams of creating a 12-person centipede and sets out to realize his sick fantasy.The Human Centipede 3Taking inspiration from The Human Centipede films, the warden of a notorious and troubled prison looks to create a 500-person human centipede as a solution to his problems.
