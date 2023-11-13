THE ZONE OF INTEREST and ANATOMY OF A FALL Lead European Film Award Nominations 2023

The European Film Academy (EFA) Awards 2023 nominations in main categories, the so-called European Oscars, have been announced, revealing the most interesting films from across the continent, according to EFA members. This year, the spotlight falls on a few films and individuals who have garnered significant attention, indicating potential front-runners in various categories.

One film that stands out in terms of the number of nominations is The Zone of Interest, directed by Jonathan Glazer. This powerful and unsettling portrayal of life adjacent to Auschwitz has caught the eyes of critics and the academy alike, making it a strong contender in categories such as European Film, European Director, and European Screenwriter.

In the European Director category, Agnieszka Holland for Green Border is emerging as a notable front-runner. Holland's weaving of a geopolitical crisis into a personal narrative has resonated deeply with audiences and critics and the film received additional PR as the Polish governement led a stark anti-campaign against it. The film's poignant portrayal of the refugee crisis at the Belarus-Poland border has made it a topical and compelling entry, highlighting Holland's directorial prowess.

For European Actress, Sandra Hüller has dual nominations for her roles in Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, placing her in a unique position. Hüller's exceptional performances in both films showcase her versatility and depth as an actress, making her a strong candidate for the award.

In the European Actor category, the competition is stiff, but Mads Mikkelsen's performance in The Promised Land is garnering a buzz. Mikkelsen's portrayal has been praised for its depth and nuance, possibly edging him ahead in a tightly contested field.

The European Screenwriter category sees a fierce competition, with several acclaimed writers vying for the top spot. However, the team of Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall is being touted as a potential front-runner, thanks to their intricate and emotionally charged script.

European Film:

ANATOMY OF A FALL (ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE) directed by Justine Triet, produced by Marie-Ange Luciani & David Thion (France)

FALLEN LEAVES (KUOLLEET LEHDET) directed by Aki Kaurismäki, produced by Aki Kaurismäki, Misha Jaari, Mark Lwoff & Reinhard Brundig (Finland, Germany)

GREEN BORDER (ZIELONA GRANICA) directed by Agnieszka Holland, produced by Marcin Wierzchosławski, Fred Bernstein & Agnieszka Holland (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

ME CAPTAIN (IO CAPITANO) directed by Matteo Garrone, produced by Matteo Garrone, Paolo Del Brocco, Ardavan Safaee & Joseph Rouschop (Italy, Belgium)

THE ZONE OF INTEREST directed by Jonathan Glazer, produced by James Wilson & Ewa Puszczyńska (United Kingdom, Poland, USA)

​European Documentary:

APOLONIA, APOLONIA directed by Lea Glob (Denmark, Poland)

FOUR DAUGHTERS (LES FILLES D'OLFA) directed by Kaouther Ben Hania (France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia)

MOTHERLAND directed by Hanna Badziaka & Alexander Mihalkovich (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)

ON THE ADAMANT (SUR L'ADAMANT) directed by Nicolas Philibert (France, Japan)

SMOKE SAUNA SISTERHOOD (SAVVUSANNA SÕSARAD) directed by Anna Hints (Estonia, France, Iceland)

European Director:

Justine Triet for ANATOMY OF A FALL

Aki Kaurismäki for FALLEN LEAVES

Agnieszka Holland for GREEN BORDER

Matteo Garrone for ME CAPTAIN

Jonathan Glazer for THE ZONE OF INTEREST

European Actress:

Sandra Hüller in ANATOMY OF A FALL

Eka Chavleishvili in BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY

Alma Pöysti in FALLEN LEAVES

Mia McKenna-Bruce in in HOW TO HAVE SEX

Leonie Benesch in in THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE

Sandra Hüller in THE ZONE OF INTEREST

European Actor

Thomas Schubert in in AFIRE

Jussi Vatanen in FALLEN LEAVES

Josh O'Connor in in LA CHIMERA

Mads Mikkelsen in THE PROMISED LAND

Christian Friedel in THE ZONE OF INTEREST

European Screenwriter:

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari for ANATOMY OF A FALL

Aki Kaurismäki for FALLEN LEAVES

Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko & Agnieszka Holland for GREEN BORDER

İlker Çatak & Johannes Duncker for THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE

Jonathan Glazer for THE ZONE OF INTEREST

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

This award is presented in co-operation with FIPRESCI, the International Federation of Film Critics, to a director for the first full-length feature film. A committee composed of FIPRESCI members and experts appointed by the European Film Academy decides upon the six nominated productions.

Furthemore, the Month of European Film 2023 will culminate on December 9 with the European Film Awards in Berlin, marks its second edition with unprecedented participation. A record 75 cinemas in 40 countries, ranging from Iceland to Greece and Portugal to Georgia, are involved in showcasing European cinema.

This year, the initiative expands to include new partners in Albania, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Turkey. Unique programs are tailored to local audiences, with a special focus on the LUX Audience Award 2024 nominees.

Highlights include the Young Audience Film Weekend, the European Arthouse Cinema Day, and various audience engagement activities. The partnership with MUBI features a spotlight on 100 European films, while DAFilms highlights 30 European documentaries, enabling global participation.