Now Streaming: Shudder, Kicking Off December Horror

In our first weekly edition, we'll be focusing on Shudder. Let's begin by making sure you have these three films on your radar, either for first-time viewing or because they're just such terrific rides into terror that they're worth rewatching. All were added this past Sunday, December 1.

John Carpenter's Village of the Damned (1995)

Watch Village of the Damned.

Even the director's less celebrated films have much to recommend. Frankly, the original is superior, but Carpenter's remake features a great cast, led by Christopher Reeve and Kirstie Alley as doctors, as well as Michael Pare, Meredith Salenger, and Mark Hamill in support. Carpenter keeps the narrative to the point and pulsating; it may be one of his lesser efforts, but it's still quite enjoyable.

Dead Calm (1989)

Watch Dead Calm.

Philip Noyce's zippy direction, enacted by Sam Neill and early-career Nicole Kidman as a romantic couple on a boat, is fantastic. Years before Titanic, Billy Zane showed himself to be the creepiest antagonist on the high seas.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

Watch Rare Exports.

Our own J Hurtado described it as "the kind of film that grabs you by the shoulders and shakes you, saying "THIS IS WHAT FUN MOVIES LOOK LIKE!"" And that was in 2011! My Screen Anarchy boss Todd Brown called it "A Christmas story for people who hate Christmas stories." I'm looking forward to curling up with this film and enjoying it once more. I recommend you do the same. In his article, Mr. Hurtado gathered excerpts from our four previous reviews -- yeah, we used to do that -- so read those if you need more convincing.

Now Streaming covers international and indie genre films and TV shows that are available on legal streaming services.

