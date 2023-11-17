Friday One Sheet: THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE

Evoking the keenest student's homework that has had notes scribbled in the margin, the recent key art for Ilker Çatak's provocative social thriller, The Teachers’ Lounge, sure has a lot of text on display. It has been a darling on the festival circuit, and is Germany’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Feature Academy Award.

The design itself shows the lead actress, Leonie Benesch, as if she is listening to something she cannot quite fathom, but has to keep a professional face about it. This is the movie in a nutshell. Besides, Benesch’s visage is such a perfect ‘canvas’ for expression. She gives off understated and magnificent vibes. Hers is best performance I have seen this year, in one of the best films I have seen this year.