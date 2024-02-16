BLACKOUT: Larry Fesseden's Werewolf Movie is Coming This Spring
Painter Charley (Alex Hurt, Minyan, TV's New Amsterdam) wakes up in an upstate motel where he appears to have been living for some time. After he packs and leaves he encounters various people in the small town where everybody knows your name. Charley is saying goodbye to the estranged love of his life, Sharon (Addison Timlin, Submission, TV's American Horror Stories), and settling his affairs with a manic urgency that culminates with a call to a friend, Earl (Motell Gyn Foster, Marriage Story, A Dog's Way Home), saying: “You better be ready, I’m coming.”But Charley never makes it to his friend’s house: When the sun goes down he has convulsions while driving his car, goes off the road and ends up in a ditch. Charley, it seems, is a werewolf. He attacks his rescuers and moves through the outskirts of town at night wreaking havoc. But the next day he can’t remember the things he’s done. Now the tight-knit town must rally to find out what is tearing it apart: mistrust, fear, or a vicious monster.
Larry Fessenden's werewolf movie, Blackout, is coming to cinemas and digital platforms from Dark Sky Films. It opens in NYC on March 13th then goes nationwide with a Digital/VOD release on April 12th. Neither of the dates are an actual full moon this calendar year. Pity. Today the trailer and poster have premiered. You can watch the trailer further down below the poster and announcement from distributor Dark Sky Films.
We Anarchists caught Blackout when it played at Fantasia this past Summer. Our own Josh concluded his review with the following.
Fessenden fans (Fan-ssendens? Fessen-fans?) will delight in the filmmaker’s gory take on yet another of the classic monster tales. Blackout, as they say, does exactly what it says on the tin. It takes a story horror fans know well and puts it through a modern lens with a writer who as concerned with the human elements of monstrosity than the mythological ones, but who has immense respect for both. There aren’t a lot of filmmakers out there who’ve been making horror as smart and emotionally gripping as Larry Fessenden over the last several decades, and Blackout shows us that he has no intention of slowing down.
Writer-director Larry Fessenden has created some of the most original and memorable independent horror films of the last 25 years, from Habit and Wendigo to The Last Winter, Skin and Bones, Beneath and Depraved. His latest, BLACKOUT, ranks among his most chilling and thought-provoking works with a cast that includes: Alex Hurt, Addison Timlin, Motell Gyn Foster, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Ella Rae Peck, Rigo Garay, John Speredakos, Michael Buscemi, Jeremy Holm, Joe Swanberg, James Le Gros, Kevin Corrigan, Marshall Bell and Barbara Crampton.Earning rave reviews on the festival circuit, BLACKOUT marks the long-awaited reunion of Dark Sky Films and Larry Fessenden's Glass Eye Pix, two iconic horror companies that brought us contemporary classics such as Ti West's The House of The Devil and The Innkeepers, Jim Mickle’s Stake Land and Adrian Garcia Bogliano's Late Phases.BLACKOUT will open for a one week exclusive NYC theatrical engagement at IFC Center on March 13th, which will feature special cast appearances and a Q&A. The film will be released nationwide on digital platforms and VOD on April 12th.
