BLACKOUT: Larry Fesseden's Werewolf Movie is Coming This Spring

Painter Charley (Alex Hurt, Minyan, TV's New Amsterdam) wakes up in an upstate motel where he appears to have been living for some time. After he packs and leaves he encounters various people in the small town where everybody knows your name. Charley is saying goodbye to the estranged love of his life, Sharon (Addison Timlin, Submission, TV's American Horror Stories), and settling his affairs with a manic urgency that culminates with a call to a friend, Earl (Motell Gyn Foster, Marriage Story, A Dog's Way Home), saying: “You better be ready, I’m coming.” But Charley never makes it to his friend’s house: When the sun goes down he has convulsions while driving his car, goes off the road and ends up in a ditch. Charley, it seems, is a werewolf. He attacks his rescuers and moves through the outskirts of town at night wreaking havoc. But the next day he can’t remember the things he’s done. Now the tight-knit town must rally to find out what is tearing it apart: mistrust, fear, or a vicious monster.

Larry Fessenden's werewolf movie, Blackout, is coming to cinemas and digital platforms from Dark Sky Films. It opens in NYC on March 13th then goes nationwide with a Digital/VOD release on April 12th. Neither of the dates are an actual full moon this calendar year. Pity. Today the trailer and poster have premiered. You can watch the trailer further down below the poster and announcement from distributor Dark Sky Films.

Blackout when it played at Fantasia this past Summer. Our own Josh concluded his review with the following.

Fessenden fans (Fan-ssendens? Fessen-fans?) will delight in the filmmaker’s gory take on yet another of the classic monster tales. Blackout, as they say, does exactly what it says on the tin. It takes a story horror fans know well and puts it through a modern lens with a writer who as concerned with the human elements of monstrosity than the mythological ones, but who has immense respect for both. There aren’t a lot of filmmakers out there who’ve been making horror as smart and emotionally gripping as Larry Fessenden over the last several decades, and Blackout shows us that he has no intention of slowing down.

Here is the dandy poster for the release.