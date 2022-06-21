Sitges 2022: TRON's 40th Anniversary Inspires This Year's Festival Poster

Time to start gearing up that Sitges promotion machine! The Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia has unveiled this year's poster design, inspired by the 1982 cyber action classic, Tron. The poster appears to come in the three main colors of the programs in the original film: Blue = Neutral, Red = Rogue and Yellow = Hacker. The horizontal line grid shape fallows the contours of the face of the festival's mascot, the gorilla.

Sitges also announced the first films in their official selection this year, coming out with some big guns right off the top. Dark Glasses from Dario Argento, Flux Gourmet from Peter Strickland, and Incredible But True & Smoking Causes Coughing from Quentin Dupieux will be part of the festival lineup in October.

The festival is also playing to feature film debuts from female directors. Hatching from Hanna Bergholm and Les cinq diables (The Five Devils) by Léa Mysius. Staying on topic and on the industry side Sitges Fanlab and Woman in Fan will be having a competition and have sent out a call for entries to create a teaser short film. Ten finalists will be chosen and the winning filmmaker will receive a budget of 10,000 euros, which will go towards the production of the winning short teaser. The teaser will then be presented around the market circuit.

That's a lot of goodness in just the first announcement of the year. We'll keep you posted througout the Summer as this year's edition draws near.

The Neon Lights of 'Tron' Illuminate Sitges 2022

The new projects from Dario Argento, Quentin Dupieux or Peter Strickland will be part of an Official Selection featuring the most diverse and innovative genre

In today's era of hyperconnectivity and metaverses, the Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia looks back and ventures into the dazzling virtual worlds of Tron (Steven Lisberger, 1982) to celebrate its fortieth anniversary. Both visionary and pioneering, this film starring Jeff Bridges inspires the poster for the Festival's 55th edition and invites us to take a voyage to the other side of the screen. From October 6th to 16th, Sitges will once again be the epicenter of genre film and the essential annual event for all its fans. Once again, the poster for this year's edition has been created by the China Madrid agency. Regarding the creative process they developed, they remarked: "For those of us who are of a certain age, it's very special to be able to work based on a science fiction classic from our childhood like Tron, a work that is more contemporary than ever, with words like metaverse or virtual reality slipping into almost any conversation. Taking the graphic universe where Kevin Flynn is trapped when he enters his computer's circuits as our inspiration, we saw the opportunity to recover the Festival's great icon and, for the first time, totally give it center stage. Virtual reality and Sitges, merged into an image conceived from digital and for digital. To design it, we went with the Barcelona visual artist Sergi Delgado who, with his minimalist style and rich in optical effects, explored until he found the perfect balance between the simplicity and forcefulness that every poster needs and the disorder of distorted, immersive lines that, up close, invite you to literally enter this edition's leitmotif.” Sitges 2022 also reveals a preview of the first confirmed films in its Official Selection’s lineup. Predominantly European films that present different takes on fantasy from directors with a long track record and Sitges regulars, like Dario Argento, Quentin Dupieux or Peter Strickland, along with up-and-coming names like Hanna Bergholm or Léa Mysius.