HATCHING: New Trailer And Poster Promote The UK/Ireland Release This September

The UK and Ireland release of Hanna Bergholm's Hatching is coming this September. A new trailer and poster have been released to promote the theatrical run of a film our own Josh said is "a stunningly unique horror that draws as much from John Waters as it does from John Carpenter’s The Thing".

Other than hiding that the film is a Finnish language film the array of visuals on display in this trailer are awesome. Check out the trailer and a selection of stills below the announcement.