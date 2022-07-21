HATCHING: New Trailer And Poster Promote The UK/Ireland Release This September
The UK and Ireland release of Hanna Bergholm's Hatching is coming this September. A new trailer and poster have been released to promote the theatrical run of a film our own Josh said is "a stunningly unique horror that draws as much from John Waters as it does from John Carpenter’s The Thing".
Other than hiding that the film is a Finnish language film the array of visuals on display in this trailer are awesome. Check out the trailer and a selection of stills below the announcement.
Picturehouse Entertainment have released the new trailer and poster for Hanna Bergholm’s striking debut feature film Hatching, which will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 16 September 2021.Hatching premiered at Sundance Film Festival, recently caused a stir at Sundance London and currently holds a 92% fresh rating across Rotten Tomatoes.In this darkly compelling fable, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer of her family and into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see. Hatching is the terrifying debut feature from Hanna Bergholm, heralding in an exciting new voice in horror.With memorably outlandish practical effects from the FX teams behind Game of Thrones, Star Wars and The Dark Knight, Hatching is an audacious mix of horror, coming-of-age drama and social media satire and is like nothing you have ever seen before.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.