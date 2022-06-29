SLASH/BACK: RLJE Films Acquires Indigenous Canadian Alien Invasion Flick

RLJE Films have acquired Nyla Innuksuk’s Slash/Back, the indigenous Canadian alien invasion flick, and will release it in cinemas later this year. It will also be available on VOD/Digital and stream on Shudder at that time.

Okay, this is weird, but also cool. Just this past weekend I found out that Slash/Back was playing at one of the local rep cinema's here in town. Lamenting the point that I had missed the screening but also pissed that we've heard fuck all about it from its distributor I did end up finding it unceremouniously dumped for rent on another major streamer.

But now this news yesterday? The universe has an algorithm all its own.

Our own Josh was able to catch its world premiere at SXSW but had been singing praises for the project since it was presented at Frontieres during Fantasia.

E.T. and Attack the Block with grace and plenty of action, these girls kick a lot of ass and genre fans young and old should eat this up. You will find his full review here but here are the final sentences to whet your appetite. It’s a bloody, fun time on a piece of land that doesn’t see the light of a cinema screen much outside of Canada, and I love that about it. Slash/Back straddles the line betweenandwith grace and plenty of action, these girls kick a lot of ass and genre fans young and old should eat this up.

We will share more information with you as the premiere dates draw closer.