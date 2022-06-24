Friday One Sheet: POLARIS

This rough and tumble design for Kirsten Carthew's eco-action 'raised by bears' picture exudes all kinds of gritty energy. The muted high-grain image centers on lead Viva Lee in helmeted glory, screaming at the world. It drops the credit block mid poster (and mid helmet), in a way that in no way distracts from the central image.



Polaris, which shot in Canada's Yukon territory, and will open the 2022 edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, follows a young girl raised by a polar bear who pursues her destiny after escaping capture by brutal warriors intent on killing her mother. This poster communicates all you need to know about the kind of independent, can-do spirit of the film.