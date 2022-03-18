Friday One Sheet: RESIDENT EVIL

After 20 years of feature films, and an untold number of video games on multiple platforms, the un-killable zombie franchise, Resident Evil, comes to Netflix.

I must say, the teaser designs for the series are superb. High impact yellow, loads of negative space, a blood and med-lab fetish -- designs that know their audience. Case in point: on the pill in the first poster, the nefarious Umbrella Corporation logo is just visible enough to give it away without overdoing it. That the pill is for pleasure, or, 'joy', is a nice textual and meta-textual nod as well. These posters trust their audience. I respect that.

Given the endless clutter in the average key art, it is nice to see a franchise that is rather long in the tooth, understand that less is more.