THE LAST CABIN Trailer Exclusive: Horror Thriller Coming to On-Demand This April
We have your first look at the trailer for Brendan Rudnicki's horror thriller The Last Cabin. Our friends at The Horror Collective are releasing the flick to On-Demand platforms on April 29th.
Trapped in a remote cabin, a film crew finds themselves stalked by three masked killers who know the isolated forest and their every move.
Presented in the found-footage format, from the first look The Last Cabin appears to be a juiced up variant of The Strangers? The inclusion of a chainsaw and a lawnmower is promising. See for yourself down below.
'The Last Cabin' Brings Chilling Survival Horror to On-Demand Platforms April 29 via The Horror CollectiveThe upcoming action-horror thriller "The Last Cabin" is set to make its on-demand debut on April 29, courtesy of The Horror Collective. Directed by Brendan Rudnicki, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kellan Rudnicki, the film plunges viewers into a harrowing tale of survival as a film crew becomes the target of three masked assailants in a secluded forest. The narrative centers on a film crew retreating to a remote cabin, only to find themselves hunted by mysterious figures who seem intimately familiar with both the terrain and the crew's movements. Drawing inspiration from genre staples like [REC] and V/H/S, "The Last Cabin" employs a found-footage style to intensify the suspense and immerse the audience in the crew's escalating terror.The ensemble cast features Brendan Goshay, Tatum Bates, Isabella Bobadilla, Benjamin L. Newmark, Kyree Cook, Austin J. Rhodes, Cashmere Monique, Tagen Crossely, Dylan DeVane and Daniel Wheeler. While these actors may not yet be household names, their performances contribute to the film's raw and authentic atmosphere, enhancing the sense of realism that is crucial to the found-footage genre.Director Brendan Rudnicki shared his vision for the film, stating, "We set out to make horror feel real and unsettling. Isolated and exposed, you’re stalked by something relentless, every sound causing anxiety. The Last Cabin dives into that dirty, clawing fear, where surviving’s all you’ve got left.""The Last Cabin" will be available on-demand starting April 29, offering horror aficionados a new tale of suspense and terror to delve into.For more information about "The Last Cabin" and other releases from The Horror Collective, please visit TheHorrorCollective.com.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.