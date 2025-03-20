THE LAST CABIN Trailer Exclusive: Horror Thriller Coming to On-Demand This April

We have your first look at the trailer for Brendan Rudnicki's horror thriller The Last Cabin. Our friends at The Horror Collective are releasing the flick to On-Demand platforms on April 29th.

Trapped in a remote cabin, a film crew finds themselves stalked by three masked killers who know the isolated forest and their every move.

Presented in the found-footage format, from the first look The Last Cabin appears to be a juiced up variant of The Strangers? The inclusion of a chainsaw and a lawnmower is promising. See for yourself down below.