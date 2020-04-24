Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird News Cult Movies All Reviews Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Friday One Sheet: ENDINGS, BEGINNINGS

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Friday One Sheet: ENDINGS, BEGINNINGS

Sweet, sweet pink and negative space.  Two things I do have a soft spot for in poster design.  

This key art for Drake Doremus's elliptical love-triangle drama, Endings, Beginnings, debuted prior to its commercial release, missing this column, last week, by a mere few hours, last week. Designer Desi Moore was also recently featured here for its' radically different colour palette (beige & skin tones) Vermeer inspired take for Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Both posters go for the 'Polaroid Matting' around standard credit block to highlight a careful framing of spartan imagery.

Cliche or not, here the boy-girl embrace is highlighted with pink and blue tinting. It gives the image a more eye-catching sizzle. Apparently, however, hair is shaded feminine for some reason that is made clearer in the film.

The couple is standing at the edge of the ocean on a beach, the clearest metaphor to reflect the title of the film. A beach is a threshold between worlds: Land and sea. It reminds me, curiously, of the ending of Jonathan Glazers Birth, another unconventional love-triangle movie, albeit the image here feels less apocalyptic here than it does there. Birth is a criminally under-appreciated masterpiece in design and execution, by the way. But I digress. 

endings_beginnings_fridayonesheet.jpg

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Drake DoremusEndings BeginningsFriday One SheetJamie DornanKey ArtNegative SpacePosterSebastian StanShailene Woodley

More about Endings, Beginnings

More about Friday One Sheet

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.