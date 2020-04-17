Now on VOD: ENDINGS, BEGINNINGS, A Woman, Two Men, Secrets, Etc.

Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan star in the latest film by director Drake Doremus, Endings, Beginnings, which sounds like another bittersweet, aching tale of romance amidst the challenges of life.

Doremus' past films, including Zoe (2018), Newness (2017), Equals (2015), Breathe In (2013), and Like Crazy (2011), have often incorporated romance into their stories, though it's never been viewed in a traditional or stereotypical manner. Combined with down-to-earth visuals, they have presented a somewhat gauzy, yet grounded view of life.

In Endings, Beginnings, set "in present day Los Angeles," according to the official synopsis, "Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places."

From my experience, Doremus' wistful films work best if the viewer is in a contemplative mood. Watch the trailer below to get a sense of what I mean. Endings, Beginnings is available on a variety of digital platforms today (Friday, April 17, 2020) from Samuel Goldwyn Films.

