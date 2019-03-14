Pretty Packaging: PIGTAILS Packs A Punch

And here it is: a thick cardboard box, modestly decorated. The box is a slipcase. All contents removed: one digipak and two books. The digipak holds two discs: the DVD and the Blu-ray. The backside of the digipak, with art of all five shorts. The design book. At 140 pages, this is a great extra. Inside the book you get for each short a director bio, design sketches, promo art... you name it. The second book has the storyboards for the Pigtails short. Even though the short itself is just 28 minutes long, this book has 156 pages of storyboards. Talk about meticulous! The backside of the slipcase. The (back)end of another fine release.

Shorts. What to do with them? Many of them are magnificent, yet the current market hasn't figured out how to make them commercial blockbusters yet. You get to see great ones at each festival, but good luck finding them afterwards, unless someone leaks them on the internet.Thankfully, sometimes a distributor will put several on a disc and commercially sell it. And that is exactly what the Glasgow-based Anime Limited has now done: the company has released a pretty damn great compilation of animated shorts made at the legendary Production I.G. studio. And the good news is: all of them are great. Rest assured a full review of this set will follow in a few days, but for this article I will suffice with a summation. The shorts included in the set are:(2015, Yoshimi Itazu)(2013, Masaaki Yuasa)(2012, Toshihisa Kaiya)(2011, Kazuchika Kise)(2005, Hiroyuki Imaishi)But the purpose of this article is to show off its packaging, which is very nice indeed. The shorts come on DVD and Blu-ray, and are accompanied by two great books.