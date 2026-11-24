Shudder in December 2026: SPLIT ROCK, UNHOLY NIGHT, RED SNOW, Much More
Some people look forward to December and think: 'Red, green, and merry.' We, however, are in lockstep with the Shudder streaming service and think: 'Red, red, and more red.'
Shudder's emphasis on horror does not exclude other tension-filled titles, nor does it mean that every film in their lineup features extreme amounts of bloody and severed body parts. Indeed, it's an excellent time to take advantage of their special annual offer, which is especially helpful for those of us who are economically disadvantaged.
Here are their highlights in December 2026. We've already seen one of them, a "moody slowburner," and our review is linked below.
Unholy Night
Streaming On Shudder December 4
Gino's traditional family Christmas Eve turns into a bloody battle for survival when his long-dead grandma drops by and goes on a murderous rampage. Amid the chaos, Gino reunites with his ex and the dysfunctional duo must avoid his dead Italian relatives popping up all around the neighborhood as they search for a way to get rid of these Yuletide revenants and survive his family Christmas.
Red Snow
Streaming On Shudder December 11
Red Snow takes place in Finland, where sixteen-year-old emo teen Johanna dreams of a glittering Twilight vampire prince. What she gets instead is Martti, a balding, beer-bellied 49-year-old bloodsucker who slips into a Santa suit to gain entry to homes and devour entire families. When Johanna crosses paths with Martti on Christmas Eve, she thinks her dark fairy tale has come true. But instead of eternal romance, she finds herself trapped in a bloody and horrific nightmare of family trauma and festive slaughter. By morning, the snow will turn red.
Split Rock
Streaming On Shudder December 25
Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "The movie envelops the audience with its prolonged shots and vibrating sound design, lying in wait for splashes of violence and body horror.
"While definitely not a film for viewers who prefer a brisk pace and more consistent presence of obvious horror elements throughout, Split Rock is still a nice addition not only to the collection of moody slowburners, but also to the "don't fuck with Mother Nature" subgenre."
Official synopsis: While conducting survey work in the remote badlands, geologists and lovers Lauren (Clark Backo, Yaga) and Ben (Drew Ray Tanner, Riverdale) uncover a mysterious block of magnetic stone embedded in the earth. As their team investigates, their equipment begins to fail and a violent unseen force emerges. Lauren becomes obsessed with the ancient block, convinced that an eternal consciousness is using her mind to reach the surface. When Ben attempts to stop it, the outcome leaves the duo and their team forever altered.
Beyond movies, Shudder also features a healthy selection of TV shows.
Gnomes
New Series Premieres Exclusively December 23 on Shudder and AMC+.
Described as "Gremlins meets Hot Fuzz," this Australian horror comedy series takes place as the small struggling town of Nompton is forced to cut back their police force. Meanwhile, the community's tourist festival awakens an evil entity unleashing the city's monstrous collection of garden gnomes who go on a killer rampage. As the town descends into violent chaos, the ragtag crew of cops and locals desperately attempt to stop the murderous lawn ornaments before the town is torn apart.
Local 58
Series Binge Premieres December 1.
Local 58 WCLV-TV has served the greater Mason County area since the dawn of television. As one of the few remaining low-power analog broadcast television stations, Local 58 embodies the spirit of "community television" and is often credited as one of the progenitors of the "analog horror" genre. The cult-favorite web series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Kris Straub.
The Boulet Brothers Dragula
New Episodes Premiere Tuesdays until the Season Finale on December 29.
Hosted by modern-day horror icons and drag superstars Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, season seven of the hit reality competition series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula will bring together extreme drag artists from around the world to compete in jaw-dropping challenges including costume design and creation, makeup and special effects, live performance and craftsmanship.
Joe Bob Conquers Christmas
Premieres LIVE on Shudder TV Friday, December 4.
Debuts on-demand Sunday, December 6.
Deck the halls with bones and bodies for Joe Bob Conquers Christmas! Horror legends Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl ring in the festive season with two Christmas classics that "ruined" the holiday upon release - all while raising money through their annual charity fundraiser.
Shudder Resurrected showcases repertory titles, new to the service.
December 1
P2
A businesswoman is pursued by a psychopath after being locked in a parking garage on Christmas Eve.
A Christmas Tale (2005)
When five kids find a bank robber dressed as Santa trapped in a pit, they hold her hostage for loot. But when the starving killer escapes with an axe, their Christmas extortion game becomes a bloody fight for survival.
The Ghost (1963)
In 1910 Scotland, a woman and her lover murder her doctor husband to get ahold of his fortune, but increasingly strange happenings lead her to believe his ghost is haunting them.
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
The martians kidnap Santa Claus because there is nobody on Mars to give their children presents.
The Munsters
Reboot of The Munsters that follows a family of monsters who moves from Transylvania to an American suburb.
Access: Horror 2026 Short Program
A selection from the festival programmed, produced and hosted by disabled filmmakers to celebrate the history, impact and future of disability in horror.
The Shining
A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence. At the same time, his psychic son sees horrifying forebodings from both the past and the future.
Hannibal Rising
Trauma and tragedy during World War II warp young Hannibal Lecter's mind.
Silent Night (2012)
The police force for a Midwestern town search for a serial killer Santa Claus who is picking off citizens on Christmas Eve.
The Haunted Season
From renowned author and filmmaker Kier-La Janisse (Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror, House of Psychotic Women), the chilling short form horror tales follow the classic tradition of telling ghost stories for Christmas, with different directors helming an episode each. This year, episode three debuts: The Fated Hour: Austria, 1810. On the eve of her wedding, Florentine recounts to her bridegroom the strange and melancholy story of her sister Seraphine's life and death - and the dark legacy she left behind.
We Are Still Here
In the cold, wintery fields of New England, a lonely old house wakes up every thirty years - and demands a sacrifice.
Psycho (1998)
In Gus Van Sant's remake of Alfred Hitchcock's classic, young female employee Marion Cran steals money from her boss in Phoenix, flees town, and arrives at Fairvale, California's rundown Bates Motel, which has secrets of its own.
Wer
A defense attorney begins to suspect that there might be more to her client, who is charged with the murders of a vacationing family, than meets the eye.
The Wolfman (2010)
Upon his return to his ancestral homeland, an American man is bitten and subsequently cursed by a werewolf.
December 7
Past Life
Jason doesn't believe in reincarnation until hypnosis reveals he may have been a killer in his past life. He partners with hypnotist, Bevan to explore secrets locked in his mind and try to solve a mystery from before he was born.
The Dead Lands
A TV series from writer Glenn Standring, based on his movie The Dead Lands (2014). In ancient Maori times, an undead warrior and a young tribeswoman team up to find a way to stop the evil dead from rising.
December 14
Pure Scum
After a drug-fueled car crash, ex-private schoolboys Ayden and Jesse escape into a Melbourne CBD and are plunged into a night of unbridled debauchery and rapidly escalating violence.
December 21
Went Up the Hill
Jack ventures to remote New Zealand for the funeral of his estranged mother and meets her widow, Jill. But his mother's spirit returns to inhabit each of their bodies, instigating a life-threatening three-way nocturnal dance.
December 28
The Penthouse
A man covering up a crime assumes a nosy neighbor may have seen what he did. He turns the neighbor's lives upside down to keep his secret. But is there more to his motive?