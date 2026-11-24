Some people look forward to December and think: 'Red, green, and merry.' We, however, are in lockstep with the Shudder streaming service and think: 'Red, red, and more red.'

Shudder's emphasis on horror does not exclude other tension-filled titles, nor does it mean that every film in their lineup features extreme amounts of bloody and severed body parts. Indeed, it's an excellent time to take advantage of their special annual offer, which is especially helpful for those of us who are economically disadvantaged.

Here are their highlights in December 2026. We've already seen one of them, a "moody slowburner," and our review is linked below.

Unholy Night

Streaming On Shudder December 4

Gino's traditional family Christmas Eve turns into a bloody battle for survival when his long-dead grandma drops by and goes on a murderous rampage. Amid the chaos, Gino reunites with his ex and the dysfunctional duo must avoid his dead Italian relatives popping up all around the neighborhood as they search for a way to get rid of these Yuletide revenants and survive his family Christmas.

Red Snow

Streaming On Shudder December 11



Red Snow takes place in Finland, where sixteen-year-old emo teen Johanna dreams of a glittering Twilight vampire prince. What she gets instead is Martti, a balding, beer-bellied 49-year-old bloodsucker who slips into a Santa suit to gain entry to homes and devour entire families. When Johanna crosses paths with Martti on Christmas Eve, she thinks her dark fairy tale has come true. But instead of eternal romance, she finds herself trapped in a bloody and horrific nightmare of family trauma and festive slaughter. By morning, the snow will turn red.

Split Rock

Streaming On Shudder December 25

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "The movie envelops the audience with its prolonged shots and vibrating sound design, lying in wait for splashes of violence and body horror.

"While definitely not a film for viewers who prefer a brisk pace and more consistent presence of obvious horror elements throughout, Split Rock is still a nice addition not only to the collection of moody slowburners, but also to the "don't fuck with Mother Nature" subgenre."

Official synopsis: While conducting survey work in the remote badlands, geologists and lovers Lauren (Clark Backo, Yaga) and Ben (Drew Ray Tanner, Riverdale) uncover a mysterious block of magnetic stone embedded in the earth. As their team investigates, their equipment begins to fail and a violent unseen force emerges. Lauren becomes obsessed with the ancient block, convinced that an eternal consciousness is using her mind to reach the surface. When Ben attempts to stop it, the outcome leaves the duo and their team forever altered.

Beyond movies, Shudder also features a healthy selection of TV shows.

Gnomes

New Series Premieres Exclusively December 23 on Shudder and AMC+.

Described as "Gremlins meets Hot Fuzz," this Australian horror comedy series takes place as the small struggling town of Nompton is forced to cut back their police force. Meanwhile, the community's tourist festival awakens an evil entity unleashing the city's monstrous collection of garden gnomes who go on a killer rampage. As the town descends into violent chaos, the ragtag crew of cops and locals desperately attempt to stop the murderous lawn ornaments before the town is torn apart.

Local 58

Series Binge Premieres December 1.

Local 58 WCLV-TV has served the greater Mason County area since the dawn of television. As one of the few remaining low-power analog broadcast television stations, Local 58 embodies the spirit of "community television" and is often credited as one of the progenitors of the "analog horror" genre. The cult-favorite web series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Kris Straub.

The Boulet Brothers Dragula

New Episodes Premiere Tuesdays until the Season Finale on December 29.

Hosted by modern-day horror icons and drag superstars Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, season seven of the hit reality competition series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula will bring together extreme drag artists from around the world to compete in jaw-dropping challenges including costume design and creation, makeup and special effects, live performance and craftsmanship.

Joe Bob Conquers Christmas

Premieres LIVE on Shudder TV Friday, December 4.

Debuts on-demand Sunday, December 6.

Deck the halls with bones and bodies for Joe Bob Conquers Christmas! Horror legends Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl ring in the festive season with two Christmas classics that "ruined" the holiday upon release - all while raising money through their annual charity fundraiser.

Shudder Resurrected showcases repertory titles, new to the service.