Fantasia 2026 Review: RUBBERHEAD: THE LIFE AND MONSTERS OF STEVE JOHNSON A Hilarious and Humbling Portrait of a Chaotic Genius

There’s something mesmerizing about watching car crashes. We know it is dangerous, often even deadly; we know that for all of the sparks flying around as an out-of-control car meets its fiery fate, there’s usually someone inside who is in for a world of hurt, and yet we can’t help but look. Sometimes, if we’re lucky, we get to see those crashes replayed over and over again to witness the exact moment that things have gone wrong, and to examine the trajectory of the detritus as what was once a beautiful, miraculous machine turns into a heap of smoking metal.

Anyway, at this year’s Fantasia director Nick Taylor held the world premiere of his feature documentary debut, Rubberhead: The Life and Monsters of Steve Johnson. A special effects legend who made his entry into the business working for Rick Baker at the beginning of the salad days of practical effects in the early ‘80s, Johnson is one of the most recognizable names in the business. The highs were high, the lows were really, really low, and ultimately his legacy behind the scenes was a mass of twisted silicon and wasted armatures, and not always in a good way.

Taylor examines the life and career of an artisan whose field of expertise slowly faded in to obsolescence, but not before he burned every bridge he crossed, leaving a trail of pissed off ex-employees and ex-employers in his wake. It was a spectacular flame out fueled by drug and alcohol addiction that continues to this day as Johnson looks back on a series of bad decisions and bad luck that have left him with little to look back on other than memories and what lingering respect he still has from those who will still talk to him.

Rubberhead goes to great lengths to show us both the artist and the man through his own eyes and the eyes of those he worked with (and sometimes against) over the last 45 years. It takes us through the magical ‘80s heyday of special effects, recalling the boatloads of money Johnson and his team made and the ways in which they squandered it (mostly cocaine), and the stop-start disappointments of the ‘90s and ‘00s where giant projects came and went like dust in the wind.

As much as the film is about Johnson, it’s also about the industry at large. What used to be a bustling business where millions of dollars flowed through every project, the best of these artists were treated like gods. Layouts in Fangoria and Starlog, convention appearances, major awards, groupies (!), it was all there for the taking, and Johnson didn’t miss a single virtue or vice the whole time.

Along with Johnson providing commentary on his meteoric rise and precipitous fall, we get a murderer’s row of talking heads giving their perspectives. Ex-wife Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead), and directors Tom Holland (Fright Night) and John Landis (An American Werewolf in London) talk about Johnson at length, both heaping praise upon his talents as well as bemoaning the demons that led to his downfall. A handful of former co-workers/employees like Bill Corso, Greg Cannom, Richard Edlund, and Jason Hamer give us the post-mortem from the inside. Notably not interviewed for the project are Rick Baker, who gave Johnson his start in the business – he appears in archive interviews – along with many of Johnson’s contemporaries in the industry like Tom Savini or the folks from the fabled KNB effects group, which I can only imagine makes a statement of its own.

Far from a hagiography, Rubberhead takes Johnson as he was and is, a flawed man with a prodigious talent and passion for innovation who faced challenged from within and without, and is somehow still standing, though definitely worse for the wear. It’s an incredibly well-rounded documentary filled with insight, hindsight, both hilarious and humbling anecdotes, and plenty of Steve Johnson displaying exactly what got him where he was, and where he is today. Rubberhead is certainly worth checking out.