ICE CREAM MAN Official Teaser Trailer: New Flick From Eli Roth And The Horror Section, Coming in August

Ice Cream Man, the new horror flick from Eli Roth and his outfit, The Horror Section, is coming to theaters on August 7th. The official teaser trailer has arrived, you can check it out down below.

Ice Cream Man follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results.

You ever deny your offspring something that they really want, then they turn into psycho killer a-holes? Or, just misbehaving monsters? Which is more likely, but Roth really does consider the first option in this new film. Ice Cream Man looks to join the ranks of the evil child/demon seed horror flicks, with the promise of lots of blood and violence.