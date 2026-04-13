ICE CREAM MAN Official Teaser Trailer: New Flick From Eli Roth And The Horror Section, Coming in August
Ice Cream Man, the new horror flick from Eli Roth and his outfit, The Horror Section, is coming to theaters on August 7th. The official teaser trailer has arrived, you can check it out down below.
Ice Cream Man follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results.
You ever deny your offspring something that they really want, then they turn into psycho killer a-holes? Or, just misbehaving monsters? Which is more likely, but Roth really does consider the first option in this new film. Ice Cream Man looks to join the ranks of the evil child/demon seed horror flicks, with the promise of lots of blood and violence.
ICE CREAM MAN is directed, produced by and stars Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Hostel franchise, Cabin Fever), with a story by Roth and a script co-written by Roth and longtime collaborator Noah Belson (Cabin Fever). Rounding out the cast is Ari Millen (“Orphan Black,” Vicious Fun) as the titular character, Benjamin Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy 3), Karen Cliche (Thanksgiving), Dylan Hawco (“Heartland”), Sarah Abbott (Netflix’s The Body, Poser), Shiloh O’Reilly (Thanksgiving), Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer (“The Handmaid's Tale”), and Charlie Storey (Thanksgiving).ICE CREAM MAN features original music by legendary GRAMMY® nominated rapper/actor Snoop Dogg and Emmy Award winning Composer Brandon Roberts. The film is Executive Produced by GRAMMY® award-winning rap icon Nas.
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