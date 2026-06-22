Opening This Week: THE INVITE, CAMP, ROMERIA, SUPERGIRL

Hollywood studios often refer to four major demographic quadrants: male, female, under 25, and over 25.

As it happens, this week will see four genre movies rolling out. Which movie will appeal to which demographic quadrant(s)? Frankly, I have no idea.

What matters to me more is that our writers have already seen two of the films at festivals; we'll be watching the other two in the next couple of days, and will be filing our reviews as soon as possible.

For now, here is what's opening this week in movie theaters throughout North America. We'll start with the two we've seen, with links to our reviews.

The Invite

The film opens Friday, June 26, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Our review by Mel Valentin, who saw the film at this year's Sundance Film Festival: "What's certainly clear, though, is that Wilde and her ace-level collaborators, including cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra and production designer Jade Healy, have crafted a smart, albeit slightly overlong, adult entertainment, the kind of adult entertainment all too rare in the multiplexes of today."

Official synopsis: "From director Olivia Wilde and starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton."

CAMP

The film opens Friday, June 26, only in movie theaters, via Dark Sky Films. Visit the official site for more information, including locations and showtimes.

Our review by Maxwell Rabb, who saw the film at 2025's Brooklyn Horror Film Festival: "With her sophomore feature, emerging director Avalon Fast cements herself as one of the most daring young voices in indie horror. Premiering yesterday at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival after winning the Next Wave Award at Fantastic Fest, CAMP unfolds with a fearless sense of interiority, an ethereal horror about young women--a found family in the face of grief--and the magic they create to survive."

Official synopsis: "Emily is the cause of two tragedies early in her life her dad suggests she go to a Camp for troubled youth to ease her guilt. When Emily arrives, she is taken in by the other counselors, they accept her as she is and wrap her in a veil of peace & forgiveness. Emily stands at the forefront of a new kind of life, but there's a voice out there in the woods she can't ignore, telling Emily to go home."

Romeria

The film opens Friday, June 26, only in movie theaters, via Janus Films. Visit their official site for more information.

A coming-of-age film from Spain in which a young woman learns secrets about her family? Sounds like a perfect counterbalance to the other films that are opening. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "A beautifully rendered autobiographical tale, Romería is celebrated Spanish director Carla Simón's touching portrait of family origins. In a bravura performance, Llúcia Garcia stars as 18 year-old Marina, who travels to the glittering seaside town of Vigo determined to uncover information on her father. Gradually tracking down his siblings, she slowly learns uncomfortable secrets about her parents' unconventional life and turbulent past. Beyond a tour de force coming of age story, Romería offers a moving, trenchant investigation on how family connections form new identities."

Supergirl

The film opens Friday, June 26, only in movie theaters, via Warner Bros. Visit their official site for more information, including locations and showtimes.

James Gunn, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, launched the first entry in the new DC Universe with 2025's Superman, a rousing success. That film also featured a cameo appearance by Milly Alcock as Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El. Now she gets her own film, directed by Craig Gillespie. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

