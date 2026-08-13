BEWARE BOIÚNA Official Trailer: Head Out Into The Jungle, Giant Things Are Going to Try And Eat You

In a year not entirely dense with giant snake movies this might be the one that stands out when the dust settles.

Mike P. Nelson's horror thriller, Beware Boiuna, is set to hit Cineplex cinemas here in Canada on October 2nd. The official trailer is here and you can check it out below.

Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies.

Have a look and you will see, Beware Boiuna knows exactly what kind of movie it is, looking to capitalize on maximum monster thrills.

Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green star in a movie written by Alan McElroy.