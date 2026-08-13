DARK HOLLOW Official Trailer: Appalachian-set Creature Horror Coming to Theaters And On Demand Next Month

Working in the coal mines is already a hazardous career choice. Add a bitey monster to the mix? Well, no amount of danger pay will get you back into the depths of the Earth.

Brainstorm Media is releasing Daniel Byers's creature horror, Dark Hollow, in select theaters and On Demand on September 4th, 2026. The official trailer was sent out today. Check it out below, along with a small batch of stills.

When a nightmarish monster emerges from the depths of an Appalachian coal mine, a young mother must hunt down the creature to protect her home and save her family.

Dark Hollow stars June Shreiner, David Garelik, J. Stephen Brantley, Brennon Weese, Ian Deighan, Jonathan Spivey, Sean Michael Wilkinson, Sharon Murray, Harvey Roberts, Brian O'Neill, Annie Cook, and Radu Spinghel.