Shudder in June: FIND YOUR FRIENDS, FORBIDDEN FRUITS, THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER and More

Summer does not officially begin until the third week of June but Winter was such a slog and May has been very much, "It May snow today", or, "It May rain today", or, "It May be blistering hot for like five minutes today", we just want a season that picks a lane and sticks with it.

Shudder will bring some heat of its own with June's lineup of originals and rep programming. Ladies are in focus next month with Izabel Pakzad's soon-to-be much talked about, Find Your Friends, Meredith Alloway's Forbidden Fruits, Lucile Hadzihalilovic's award-winning The Ice Tower, and a focus on moms in Mark O'Brien's The Voices of Our Mother.

Episodes of classic Tales From The Crypt continue for all territories while subscribes in the U.S. get to keep up with The Terror: Devil in Silver. And do not forget the weekly watch parties every Friday night at 9:00 pm ET.

There are a lot of vampire flicks kicking off next week's rep programming including Bram Stoker's Dracula, Interview With a Vampire, Fright Night and John Carpenter's Vampires. Check those and more in the gallery below.