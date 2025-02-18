THE ICE TOWER: Lucile Hadžihalilović's Dark Fairy Tale, Starring Marion Cotillard, Acquired by Yellow Veil Pictures

The Ice Tower. Deadline announced this morning that our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have acquired all North American rights for Lucile Hadžihalilović’s dark fairy tale

Set in the 1970s, the picture follows runaway Jeanne) who falls under the spell of Cristina, the enigmatic star of The Snow Queen, a film being shot in the studio where she has taken refuge.

The film is the second time Hadžihalilović has worked with the iconic French actress Marion Cotillard. They take the lead in pic along with Clara Pacini. They star with August Diehl, Marine Gesbert, and it will also feature a cameo performance from cult director Gaspar Noé.

“For me, The Ice Tower solidified Lucile Hadžihalilović’s place amongst the most fascinating creators of fairy tales today,” said Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder (Joe) Yanick. “Yellow Veil has long been an admirer of Lucile’s work, we could not be more proud to bring The Ice Tower to North American audiences; it’s a true movie lover’s movie.”

The Ice Tower had its world premiere in Berlin, in competition, last night. Below is the long synopsis from the Berlinale had its world premiere in Berlin, in competition, last night. Below is the long synopsis from the Berlinale website

Colder than ice, her kiss pierces the heart ... It is the 1970s and, drawn by the lights of the city in the valley below, 16-year-old Jeanne runs away from a children’s home high in the mountains. She takes refuge in a film studio which she secretly explores at night. By day, the film The Snow Queen is being shot there, starring the enigmatic Cristina in the title role. Jeanne falls instantly under the spell of the beautiful, tormented star. A mutual fascination develops between the actor and the girl. Little by little, Jeanne starts to play an increasingly important role in the shoot. As her obsession with the Snow Queen’s realm grows, between set and screen, film and reality merge in a magical, labyrinthine game. But there is a price to pay. Does Jeanne love the Snow Queen enough to make the sacrifice she demands?

Photo credit (3B-Davis-Sutor Kolonko-Arte-BR)