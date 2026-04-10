THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER: Shudder Acquires New Canadian Horror Flick by Mark O'Brien

Shudder have announced that they have acquired Mark O'Brien's new film. The Voices of Our Mother. After having its world premiere at Fantaspoa the Canadian horror flick will have its North American premiere at Panic Fest this weekend.

When a family matriarch falls seriously ill, relatives gather and discover their shared ancestral ties bind them in unexpected ways.

O'Brien has displayed a knack for hiring prestigious Canadian acting talent for his films. He brought on Henry Czerny and Mimi Kuzyk for his feature debut, The Righteous. And no knock against them but it does not get any more prestigious than having a Canadian icon like Sheila McCarthy in your cast, which he does this time around.

Unless you count his spouse, Georgina Reilly -who is on board this one as well- to which we totally understand if he grants the title of prestigious actor to her.

The Voices of Our Mother will premiere on Shudder in the U.S., U.K., ANZ this Summer. At present we do not know who has the homegrown, Canadian rights for the flick.