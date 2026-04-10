THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER: Shudder Acquires New Canadian Horror Flick by Mark O'Brien
Shudder have announced that they have acquired Mark O'Brien's new film. The Voices of Our Mother. After having its world premiere at Fantaspoa the Canadian horror flick will have its North American premiere at Panic Fest this weekend.
When a family matriarch falls seriously ill, relatives gather and discover their shared ancestral ties bind them in unexpected ways.
O'Brien has displayed a knack for hiring prestigious Canadian acting talent for his films. He brought on Henry Czerny and Mimi Kuzyk for his feature debut, The Righteous. And no knock against them but it does not get any more prestigious than having a Canadian icon like Sheila McCarthy in your cast, which he does this time around.
Unless you count his spouse, Georgina Reilly -who is on board this one as well- to which we totally understand if he grants the title of prestigious actor to her.
The Voices of Our Mother will premiere on Shudder in the U.S., U.K., ANZ this Summer. At present we do not know who has the homegrown, Canadian rights for the flick.
SHUDDER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MARK O’BRIEN’S SUPERNATURAL HORRORTHE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER AHEAD OF ITS NORTH AMERICAN PREMIEREAT PANIC FEST THIS WEEKENDNew Film from THE RIGHTEOUS Filmmaker/Star Mark O’Brien Also Stars AlongsideSheila McCarthy and Georgina ReillyShudder, the #1 streaming service for horror fans, today announced the acquisition of U.S., U.K. and ANZ rights to THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER, from writer-director-actor Mark O’Brien (THE RIGHTEOUS, READY OR NOT, HALT AND CATCH FIRE). The highly anticipated film, which is set to make its North American Premiere at Panic Fest in Kansas City, Missouri on April 11, stars O’Brien, award-winning Sheila McCarthy (WOMEN TALKING, THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY) and Georgina Reilly (QUANTUM LEAP, PONTYPOOL). THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER will make its exclusive streaming debut in those territories on Shudder this summer.“Mark is a rare genre-blending talent who has proven his skill both in front of and behind the camera,” said Emily Gotto, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Productions at Shudder. “His latest work on THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER proves to be a haunting supernatural horror, and we’re thrilled to give this story a platform for Shudder’s viewers.”The film follows Harriet Scaflen after the death of her mother at the age of 95. Harriet then has an unexplainable health scare, bringing her four estranged children to the family home to care for her. As their past animosities and secrets are revealed, they soon realize their mother’s health issues may be supernatural, and the awoken evil inside her is seeking revenge on her children for her own survival.Written and directed by O’Brien, THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER is produced by Christopher Giroux and Justin Rebelo for Vortex Productions and executive produced by Jesse Ikeman, Nataline Rodrigues and Bill Marks.
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