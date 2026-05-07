THE VOICES OF OUR MOTHER Trailer: Sheila McCarthy Goes Full Daemon in Mark O'Brien's Supernatural Horror

The film follows Harriet Scaflen after the death of her mother at the age of 95. Harriet then has an unexplainable health scare, bringing her four estranged children to the family home to care for her. As their past animosities and secrets are revealed, they soon realize their mother’s health issues may be supernatural, and the awoken evil inside her is seeking revenge on her children for her own survival.

Back in April Shudder announced that they acquired the U.S., UK/IRE, and AUS/NZ rights (still no word on Canada?) for Mark O'Brien's newest flick, the supernatural horror, The Voices of Our Mother. Today they have released the trailer and key art for it. You will find both below. The announcement also comes with a release date on Shudder, June 19th.

The Voices of Our Mother was written and directed by Mark O'Brien. O’Brien also stars in their movie, along with Canadian icon, Sheila McCarthy, Georgina Reilly, Carolina Bartczak, Alex Ozerov-Meyer, and Anna Ferguson.

The Voices of Our Mother premiered at Fantaspoa and had its North American premiere at Panic Fest.