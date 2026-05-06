FIND YOUR FRIENDS Official Trailer: Izabel Pakzad's 'Harrowing Revenge Thriller' Streaming on Shudder This June
The official trailer for Izabel Pakzad's feature debut, Find Your Friends, is here. All set to start streaming on Shudder this June (Friday the 12th).
Watch the trailer for a film our own Josh said, "... is bound to be one of the most talked about films of the year", when they saw it at Fantasia last Summer. It was such a good line that Shudder saw fit to include it in the trailer, down below. Yay, team.
You will find a stack of stills in the gallery below as well.
FIND YOUR FRIENDSDIRECTED AND WRITTEN BY IZABEL PAKZADStarring Bella Thorne, Chloe Cherry, Helena Howard, Sophia Ali, Zión MorenoStreaming on Shudder Starting Friday, June 12thAmber and her four best friends flee Los Angeles for a girls’ trip in Joshua Tree, only to find themselves unwelcome in a desert town simmering with quiet hostility. As isolation sets in and encounters with aggressive locals grow more threatening, festering resentments within the group begin to surface. What begins as fun and reckless escape spirals into a violent struggle for control and survival, as past wounds and present dangers collide in a night that turns their trip into a revenge-fueled nightmare.About the DirectorIzabel Pakzad is an Iranian-Greek American filmmaker, writer, and actor. Her short film DON’T WORRY, IT’S GONNA BE OK (2022), which she directed, wrote and starred in, was an official selection at the Oscar-qualifying Raindance Film Festival and Hollyshorts, and also won Best Short Film at the L.A. Film Festival. Previously, Pakzad produced and starred in the independent feature, THENA, opposite Chris Bauer, Virginia Gardner (Fall), Brian Marc (White Girl) Will Peltz (Euphoria), Dakotas Lotus (Cami and Coop), and Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club). THENA had its world premiere at Taormina Film Festival in June 2025.
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