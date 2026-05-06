FIND YOUR FRIENDS Official Trailer: Izabel Pakzad's 'Harrowing Revenge Thriller' Streaming on Shudder This June

The official trailer for Izabel Pakzad's feature debut, Find Your Friends, is here. All set to start streaming on Shudder this June (Friday the 12th).

Watch the trailer for a film our own Josh said, "... is bound to be one of the most talked about films of the year", when they saw it at Fantasia last Summer. It was such a good line that Shudder saw fit to include it in the trailer, down below. Yay, team.

You will find a stack of stills in the gallery below as well.