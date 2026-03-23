Opening This Week: THEY WILL KILL YOU Threatens, FORBIDDEN FRUITS Beckons, OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR Promises

Our guide to genre fare opening this week in movie theaters includes a straight ahead horror thriller, a comic horror movie, a different type of thriller, and four strong indies. Read on for more information about each film.

They Will Kill You

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via Warner Bros. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor."

Our own J Hurtado caught the film at SXSW last week: "Kirill Sokolov has stepped into the Hollywood spotlight and made a big statement here, and horror fans are definitely going to respond. They Will Kill You is a big, bloody blast of energy, and isn't that the stuff big screen dreams are made of?"

Forbidden Fruits

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company and Shudder. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "Free Eden employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours - with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate."

Look for our review later this week.

Our Hero, Balthazar

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via Picturehouse. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "A dark comedy by Oscar Boyson.

Starring Jaeden Martell, Asa Butterfield, Noah Centineo, Chris Bauer, Jennifer Ehle, Anna Baryshnikov and Avan Jogia. Written by Ricky Camilleri and Oscar Boyson."

Our own Olga Artemyeva saw the film at the 2025 Tribeca Festival: "Our Hero, Balthazar takes an effective swing at contemporary social media culture. The film has lots of macabre fun, picking at how little the online world has to do with actual reality. But then it goes further."

Yes

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via Kino Lorber. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "One of international cinema's most fearless and provocative filmmakers, Nadav Lapid has long been an outspoken critic of his birth country's government policies, channeling a lifetime of fury and frustration into vital films like Synonyms and Ahed's Knee that brim with righteous anger, spite, and shame.

"In Yes, Lapid once again takes vigorous critical aim at the Israeli government with a new approach: submission. In the days following October 7, Y., a jazz musician, and his wife Yasmin, a dancer, resolve to say yes to everything. Y. and Yasmin sell their bodies and souls to the highest bidder, surrendering themselves and their art to Israel's social, political and military elite. Soon, Y. is entrusted with a mission of the utmost importance: to compose the music for a rousing, ruthless new national anthem.

"Feverishly whirling between moments of satire, sincerity, and complete submission, Yes is a visceral, blistering indictment of modern Israel, and an essential addition to post-October 7 cinema."

Look for our review later this week.

A Magnificent Life

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures Classics. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "In 1955, 60-year-old Marcel Pagnol is a well-known and acclaimed playwright and filmmaker. When the editor-in-chief of ELLE magazine commissions a weekly column about Pagnol's childhood, he sees this as a great opportunity to go back to his artistic roots: writing.

"Realizing his memory is failing him and deeply affected by the disappointing results of his last two plays, Pagnol starts doubting his ability to pursue his work. That is until Little Marcel - the young boy he used to be - appears to him as if by magic. Together, they will explore Marcel Pagnol's incredible life and bring back to life his most cherished encounters and memories..."

Look for our review later this week.

John Lilly and the Earth Coincidence Control Office

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via Oscilloscope. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "The daring experimenter Dr. John C. Lilly dedicated his life to radical self-investigation and unlocking the mysteries of consciousness and communication. "My body is my laboratory" was the motto, and his research on the language of dolphins and whales - as well as psychedelics and sensory deprivation - assured his own cult status in 20th-century pop culture as the basis for Ken Russel's Altered States and Mike Nichols' The Day of the Dolphin.

"Directors Michael Almareyda and Courtney Stephens, along with narrator Chloë Sevigny, explore the life of a determined scientist and his experiments into the psychonautical unknown."

Look for our review later this week.

Kontinental '25

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via 1-2 Special. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "When Orsolya oversees the eviction of a local elderly man in Cluj, Transylvania, the unintended consequences come to shatter her and her understanding of her place in society. Spiraling into an existential crisis, she traverses the city, meeting with various people in her life -- her husband, an old friend, her former student, a priest -- to consider and reconcile her place in an increasingly maddening modern world in award-winning filmmaker Radu Jude's latest furious and hysterical moral parable."

Our own Martin Kudlac saw the film at the 2025 Berlinale: "Lacking the sharpness and pacing of Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World or the conceptual precision of Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Kontinental '25 feels like an a temporary fix before Dracula Park, which may return to the more incisive satire of Jude's previous works."

The A.I. Doc: How I Became an Apocaloptimist

The film opens March 27, only in movie theaters, via Focus Features. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "From the Academy Award®-winning filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and Navalny; a father-to-be tries to figure out what is happening with all this AI insanity. The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist is a hand-made, eye-opening documentary about the most powerful technology humanity has ever created... and what's at stake if we get it wrong."

Look for our review later this week.

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

