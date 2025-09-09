THE ICE TOWER Official Trailer: Marion Cotillard Stars in Lucile Hadžihalilović's Dark Fantasy, In Theaters October 3rd

Lucile Hadžihalilović's dark fantasy, The Ice Tower, starring the iconic Marion Cotillard, is coming to theaters on October 3rd, from our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures. The official trailer arrived this week. You can find it down below.

Jeanne, a 15-year-old orphan, witnesses the shoot for a film adaptation of the fairy tale The Snow Queen, and she becomes fascinated by its star, Cristina, an actress who is just as mysterious and alluring as the Queen she is playing.

The Ice Tower has been ruling the European fantastic festival circuit all year. It most recently won Best Feature Film at Neuchâtel in July. We are inclined to think that it has the strongest chance of winning the Méliès d'Or at Sitges later this month.

The Ice Tower will also have its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest this month.