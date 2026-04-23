BACKROOMS: Fresh Images From The Upcoming Horror Flick

A batch of fresh stills from Backrooms, the feature film adaptation of Kane Parsons' series of viral shorts, have arrived. A24 is releasing the suspensful horror flick in cinemas next month, May 29th.

Check them out in the gallery below.

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

Backrooms, a Kane Parsons film starring Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve.