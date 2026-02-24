BACKROOMS Teaser: The Viral Sensation Hits The Big Screens This May
A24 presents the teaser trailer for Kane Parsons' feature film debut and adaptation of their viral found footage short films, Backrooms.
You are not supposed to be here.Watch the first teaser for BACKROOMS, a film by Kane Parsons whose original upload redefined the landscape of horror for a new generation.Starring Academy Award nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve.— IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE MAY 29 —
The teaser follows below, along with the original short that started it all. From there stick with Parsons' YouTube channel for the rest of the short films that make up the whole series.
