BACKROOMS: Watch the Official Trailer

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

The official trailer for Kane Parsons' horror thriller, Backrooms, has arrived. Check it out, with a new poster, down below.

We have yet to revisit the original YouTube series but from a brief summary of those original shorts the feature film looks to have gleamed all the best parts and put them into a single film. We've still a ways to go until the movie comes out, leaving lots of time to catch up on those originals.

Backrooms stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.

Visit the Backrooms in theaters on May 29th.