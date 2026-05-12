COLONY (군체): Yeon Sang-ho's New Zombie Thriller Lands Worldwide Distribution Deals

Yeon Sang-ho's new film Colony sees the Korean director return to the zombie genre, after their international smash hit Train to Busan and follow-up Peninsula. It will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this Friday.

Gianna Jun... stars as Se-jeong, a biotechnology professor attending an industry conference when a rapidly mutating virus is released, plunging the venue into chaos as the infected begin to transform and the authorities seal the building.

Colony. What follows in When you're this popular on the world stage everyone wants a piece of you, or at least a piece of any movies you make. We already knew last month that the folks at Well Go USA had acquired. What follows in THR 's report is the full list, so far, of other territories that have acquired it. As Marche du Film begins the remaining territories will very likely be sold off.

The action thriller... has gone to Well Go USA in North America, StudioCanal in the U.K., Gaga Corporation in Japan, ARP Sélection in France, and Plaion Pictures in Germany and Italy. Showbox also closed deals for Australia and New Zealand (K-Movie Entertainment UK), Latin America (BF Distribution), Scandinavia (Mis Label), Spain (Energia), the CIS and Baltics (The World Pictures), Poland (Media4Fun), Turkey (Mars), Hong Kong (Edko Films), Taiwan (MovieCloud), Indonesia (PT Primacinema Multimedia), the Philippines (Pioneer Films), India (Multivision Multimedia), Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm International), Mongolia (Izagur Media) and broader Southeast Asia (Purple Plan).

Watch the first teaser from Well Go USA below.