New York Asian 2026: COLONY Set to Open

We respect the Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off earlier this week with Pierre Salvadori's The Electric Kiss. As good (or bad) as that film may be, we must point out that it doesn't have any zombies.

Score one for the New York Asian Film Festival, then, which has announced, via Deadline, that Yeon Sang-ho's new zombie thriller Colony will open its 25th edition.

Our own Andrew Mack reported earlier this week that Colony has been acquired by Well Go USA for distribution in North America. Many other territories have also been acquired.

To give Cannes its due, Colony will enjoy its world premiere there today as part of its Midnight Screenings section. Well Go USA is already planning a theatrical release for the film on August 28.

Returning our attention to the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), we suggest keeping an eye on their official site for further announcements in due course. The festival kicks off July 10 and runs through July 26, all in the city so nice they named it twice.