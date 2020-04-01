Miami Coverage Festival Videos Thrillers Superhero Movies Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA Teaser to The Sequel For Korean Zombie Hit is Turned All The Way Up

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA Teaser to The Sequel For Korean Zombie Hit is Turned All The Way Up
Yeon Sang-ho has returned with the sequel to his standout zombie flick Train to Busan in a big way. Together with his co-writer Park Joo-Suk they have returned to the world of Train to Busan with the sequel Peninsula
 
WellGoUSA just dropped the trailer at the top of the hour. Have a look for yourself below. Then hit repeat. Then hit repeat again. And again. You get the idea. 
 
They've done away with the novel concept of being stuck on a train and gone turned it up way past eleven this time. Way past eleven. The knob is gone. This thing looks insane. 
 
Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.
This should clear away those social distancing blues for a few moments. 
 
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Sang-ho YeonJoo-Suk ParkDong-won GangJung-hyun LeeActionHorrorThrillerYoo GongYu-mi JungDong-seok MaSu-an Kim

More about Train To Busan

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.