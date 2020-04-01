TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA Teaser to The Sequel For Korean Zombie Hit is Turned All The Way Up

Yeon Sang-ho has returned with the sequel to his standout zombie flick Train to Busan in a big way. Together with his co-writer Park Joo-Suk they have returned to the world of Train to Busan with the sequel Peninsula.

WellGoUSA just dropped the trailer at the top of the hour. Have a look for yourself below. Then hit repeat. Then hit repeat again. And again. You get the idea.

They've done away with the novel concept of being stuck on a train and gone turned it up way past eleven this time. Way past eleven. The knob is gone. This thing looks insane.

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

This should clear away those social distancing blues for a few moments.