MARRIED ALIVE: Studio Dome Releasing Father/Son Survival Thriller This Father's Day (Exclusive)
We are coming at you with fresh news about an upcoming survival thriller, Married Alive, coming out on June 21st, Father's Day weekend. I do not know if we got the exclusive because the main character and I share a common name, but we will take the win anyways.
On an off-road camping trip, single dad, Mack, and grown son, Tony, may not survive the weekend when their Jeep over turns, pinning Tony in a rising river bed. Mack is forced on foot over treacherous terrain, to save his son from drowning.
Studio Dome, sister company of Entertainment Squad, is releasing Bruce Reisman's survival thriller on Sunday, June 21st. That is admittedly a bit weird for a release date, BUT, it is Father's Day in North America, so it makes sense when you know that.
So, if you got a dad who is one of those guys who never wants anything perhaps sitting down with their offspring and watching Married Alive may do the trick this year.
Studio Dome will release the survival thriller MARRIED ALIVE on June 21, timed to Father's Day weekend. The film stars David Chokachi (BAYWATCH) and is written and directed by Bruce Reisman.The film follows Mack, a single dad on what was meant to be a celebratory pre-wedding off-road camping trip with his grown son Tony. When their Jeep tumbles off a cliff and pins Tony in a rising riverbed, Mack — with no cell reception and a storm closing in — is forced to enlist a fugitive on the run to help save his son's life.Chokachi plays Mack opposite Allen Williamson as Tony. The cast includes Yancy Butler, Skye Coyne, Zach Mendez, Aaron Fors, Matthew Reis, and Owen Alba-Harvey. Producers are David Chokachi, Bruce Reisman, Yancy Butler, Ryan Brown, and Chris Harvey.The 89-minute, TV-MA thriller is a Stoneypoint Entertainment LLC production. The June 21 release date positions the father-son survival story as counterprogramming for Father's Day weekend.“This story explores the lengths a father will go to protect his child, even when that means making impossible choices with dangerous people. The survival elements put both characters through tests that reveal who they really are.” says Bruce Reisman.“Bruce has crafted an intense thriller that taps into primal fears about family and survival. David Chokachi delivers a performance that shows fathers will stop at nothing to save their children, making this perfect for Father's Day weekend.” says David Josh Lawrence, Acquisitions, Studio Dome.
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