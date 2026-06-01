MARRIED ALIVE: Studio Dome Releasing Father/Son Survival Thriller This Father's Day (Exclusive)

We are coming at you with fresh news about an upcoming survival thriller, Married Alive, coming out on June 21st, Father's Day weekend. I do not know if we got the exclusive because the main character and I share a common name, but we will take the win anyways.

On an off-road camping trip, single dad, Mack, and grown son, Tony, may not survive the weekend when their Jeep over turns, pinning Tony in a rising river bed. Mack is forced on foot over treacherous terrain, to save his son from drowning.

Studio Dome, sister company of Entertainment Squad, is releasing Bruce Reisman's survival thriller on Sunday, June 21st. That is admittedly a bit weird for a release date, BUT, it is Father's Day in North America, so it makes sense when you know that.

So, if you got a dad who is one of those guys who never wants anything perhaps sitting down with their offspring and watching Married Alive may do the trick this year.