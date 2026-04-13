Well Go USA Celebrates Yeon Sang-ho's TRAIN TO BUSAN 10 Year Anniversary, COLONY (군체) Acquisition and Theatrical Release

Well Go USA have announced plans to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Yeon Sang-ho's international hit, Train to Busan. On top of that, they have also acquired Yeon's most recent zombie flick, Colony, and have plans for that release as well.

Train to Busan will return to cinemas in the U.S. and Canada on August 14th in glorious 4K for the first time. Two weeks later, Well Go USA releases Colony in cinemas. You can check out the teaser trailer below.

Colony will have its world premiere at Cannes next month. There will be enough time between the premiere and theatrical for prominant, summer genre festivals to feature it in their lineups. We're looking at you, Fantasia!