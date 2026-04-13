Well Go USA Celebrates Yeon Sang-ho's TRAIN TO BUSAN 10 Year Anniversary, COLONY (군체) Acquisition and Theatrical Release
Well Go USA have announced plans to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Yeon Sang-ho's international hit, Train to Busan. On top of that, they have also acquired Yeon's most recent zombie flick, Colony, and have plans for that release as well.
Train to Busan will return to cinemas in the U.S. and Canada on August 14th in glorious 4K for the first time. Two weeks later, Well Go USA releases Colony in cinemas. You can check out the teaser trailer below.
Colony will have its world premiere at Cannes next month. There will be enough time between the premiere and theatrical for prominant, summer genre festivals to feature it in their lineups. We're looking at you, Fantasia!
TRAIN TO BUSAN Returns to Theaters for 10th Anniversary withWell Go USA also Launching Yeon Sang-Ho’s New Zombie Film COLONYZombies roam as Yeon Sang-ho thrillers, TRAIN TO BUSAN and COLONY, arrive in U.S. and Canadian theaters this August.To celebrate the 10th anniversary of TRAIN TO BUSAN, leading international and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment will bring Yeon Sang-ho’s acclaimed zombie thriller back to theaters across the U.S. and Canada on August 14, 2026, presented in 4K for the first time on the big screen. The distributor has also acquired North American rights to the director’s newest zombie feature, COLONY, which will make its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in May, ahead of Well Go’s theatrical release on August 28, 2026.Originally released in 2016, TRAIN TO BUSAN follows a group of passengers trapped in a train as they fight for survival during the outbreak of a deadly zombie virus. The film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to become a global box office hit and a defining entry in modern genre cinema. A New York Times Critic’s Pick, TRAIN TO BUSAN stars Gong Yoo (“Squid Game”), Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) (Eternals), Choi Woo-sik (Parasite) and Kim Su-an (The Battleship Island).Yeon Sang-ho’s newest feature, COLONY, follows Professor Se-jeong as she is thrust into a terrifying hellscape when a mutating virus is unleashed during a biotech conference, forcing authorities to seal the facility to contain the outbreak. Unable to escape, Se-jeong and a group of survivors must fight to stay alive as the infected undergo horrific transformations and threaten to spread the virus. COLONY marks Gianna Jun’s (“My Sassy Girl”) first feature film since 2015’s Assassination. She stars alongside Koo Kyo-hwan (Peninsula, Escape from Mogadishu).“No one delivers zombie films quite like Yeon Sang-ho. TRAIN TO BUSAN redefined the genre for audiences around the world, and we’re excited to bring it back to theaters in 4K for its 10th anniversary,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO of Well Go USA. “With COLONY, he takes that intensity and scale even further, delivering a bold and terrifying new vision for fans.”TRAIN TO BUSAN is presented by Next Entertainment World. COLONY is presented by Showbox and produced by Wowpoint and Smilegate
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