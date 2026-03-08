Rotterdam 2026: What The Audiences Liked Best

20: No Hit Wonder (4.369 out of 5)

Above I remarked that any film scoring a 4 or higher is a winner. In the case of this year's festival, that was roughly a quarter of all full features, a testament to how strong the offering was this year.

The top 20 actually starts with sores of about 4.4 which is even more amazing. Because there will always be a few 3s in the mix as well, it means half the audience gave a 5 to reach such an average.

Here we see Florian Dietrich's feel-good comedy, which actually topped the leaderboard for the first week of the festival. It's a formulaic affair about a depressed pop star who starts to teach patients at a psychiatric ward to sing, heping himself as much as them, but some great moments and constant acidic wit lifts the film to a higher level. You can check my review here .