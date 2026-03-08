Berlin / EFM Coverage Weird Interviews Weird Reviews Superhero Movies Festival Features

Rotterdam 2026: What The Audiences Liked Best

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
One month ago, the 2026 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam ended, or at least the cinema showings did. The online streaming service lasted for another few weeks, allowing access to subscribers and press alike (so if you're wondering why I'm still writing reviews long after the festival ended, there is your answer). Despite constant cost-cutting, the festival actually grew this year, with more people visiting, with over 283,000 tickets sold. Wow!

Anyone who bought a ticket would be asked to rate the film they saw through once-off voting online, triggered by emails. No more tearing of stubs! The numbers you could award still meant the same though:

1: Bad
2: Poor
3: OK
4: Good
5: Excellent

Critics can approach films in a number of different ways and tastes, and anything we write by ourself is by definition subjective. But a crowd of paying people? That may give a better indication of whether or not a film resonates with an audience. I'm a statistics nutcase, and any film scoring a mean average of 4 or higher is a win in my book. So once again, here are the highest-rated films of the festival. May it interest you or guide you when choosing titles. Enjoy!

20: No Hit Wonder (4.369 out of 5)

Above I remarked that any film scoring a 4 or higher is a winner. In the case of this year's festival, that was roughly a quarter of all full features, a testament to how strong the offering was this year.

The top 20 actually starts with sores of about 4.4 which is even more amazing. Because there will always be a few 3s in the mix as well, it means half the audience gave a 5 to reach such an average.

Here we see Florian Dietrich's feel-good comedy, which actually topped the leaderboard for the first week of the festival. It's a formulaic affair about a depressed pop star who starts to teach patients at a psychiatric ward to sing, heping himself as much as them, but some great moments and constant acidic wit lifts the film to a higher level. You can check my review here .

