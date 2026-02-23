Rotterdam 2026 Wrap: All Our Coverage

Every year, those of us confined to our homes throughout the world gaze with wonder (and no small amount of jealousy) upon the lineup at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR, though our headlines refer to it as Rotterdam 2026.)

The festival has announced their Tiger and Big Screen award winners, as well as their own wrap report on the in-person festivities.

This year, two of our writers attended the festival in-person and shared their discoveries: my fellow editor Ard Vijn and contributing writer Ronald Glasbergen. Now that the on-line portion of the program has concluded, here is all our coverage, as of February 23, 2026. We will update as additional coverage arrives.

Reviews by Ronald Glasbergen

PROVIDENCE AND THE GUITAR Falls Silent on the 21st Century

ROID, An Ode to the Bengali Landscape and Its Cinema

Reviews by Ard Vijn

THE NIGHT Holds Horrors and Wonders

TALKING TO A STRANGER Shows a Grief, Scarier Than Ghosts

MI AMOR

BAZAAR (MURDER IN THE BUILDING), Funny Hitchcockian Shenanigans

FIST FISTS AND AMBERGRIS Hits All of its Targets

I SWEAR Is the Ultimate Crowd Favorite

TEKENCHU, THE RITE OF THE NAHUALES, Beware of the Were Birds

PELELIU, GUERNICA OF PARADISE

Feature by Ronald Glassbergen

BAZAAR (MURDER IN THE BUILDING), On Lions in the Highlands, Or, The Eternal Life of Alfred Hithchcock

Interview by Ard Vijn

Guillaume Nicloux Talks About MI AMOR

