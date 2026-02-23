Rotterdam 2026 Wrap: All Our Coverage

Berlin / EFM Coverage Fantasy Movies Musicals Hollywood Features All Features

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, US (@peteramartin)
Every year, those of us confined to our homes throughout the world gaze with wonder (and no small amount of jealousy) upon the lineup at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR, though our headlines refer to it as Rotterdam 2026.)

The festival has announced their Tiger and Big Screen award winners, as well as their own wrap report on the in-person festivities.

This year, two of our writers attended the festival in-person and shared their discoveries: my fellow editor Ard Vijn and contributing writer Ronald Glasbergen. Now that the on-line portion of the program has concluded, here is all our coverage, as of February 23, 2026. We will update as additional coverage arrives.

Reviews by Ronald Glasbergen

PROVIDENCE AND THE GUITAR Falls Silent on the 21st Century
ROID, An Ode to the Bengali Landscape and Its Cinema

Reviews by Ard Vijn

THE NIGHT Holds Horrors and Wonders
TALKING TO A STRANGER Shows a Grief, Scarier Than Ghosts
MI AMOR
BAZAAR (MURDER IN THE BUILDING), Funny Hitchcockian Shenanigans
FIST FISTS AND AMBERGRIS Hits All of its Targets
I SWEAR Is the Ultimate Crowd Favorite
TEKENCHU, THE RITE OF THE NAHUALES, Beware of the Were Birds
PELELIU, GUERNICA OF PARADISE

Feature by Ronald Glassbergen

BAZAAR (MURDER IN THE BUILDING), On Lions in the Highlands, Or, The Eternal Life of Alfred Hithchcock

Interview by Ard Vijn

Guillaume Nicloux Talks About MI AMOR

