THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Shudder Announces Four Specials For 2026. However...
Shudder announced today four all-new specials for The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs that will debut quarterly through the end of 2026. The announcement comes ahead of the Shudder Original’s celebratory series finale, airing live tonight, Friday, March 6 at 9pm ET on Shudder and AMC+. In the series finale, Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl do what they do best: celebrate the weirdly wonderful world of genre cinema in a special double feature episode that will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, March 8.The first of four specials, Joe Bob’s Wicked Witchy Wingding, will debut live Friday, April 24 at 9pm ET during Shudder’s annual “Halfway to Halloween” month-long programming stunt. RSVP and BYOB (Bring Your Own Broom) because legendary horror hosts Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy are back and rockin’ the Brocken with a double feature of occult flicks to continue their eternal campaign to establish Walpurgisnacht as an American horror-holiday. The double feature will be available on demand beginning Sunday, April 26 on Shudder and AMC+.“Joe Bob Briggs has been a Shudder staple since 2018, when his original 13-movie marathon ‘broke the internet,’” said Courtney Thomasma, EVP, Linear and Streaming Products. “Since then, he and Darcy the Mail Girl have continued to delight Shudder fans with double features and seasonal specials tailored to horror buffs and cinephiles alike, always offering plenty of surprises. We look forward to sharing these four new specials with Drive-In Mutants everywhere.”The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Not The Funeral Home’s Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell, and directed by Austin Jennings.
