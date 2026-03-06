THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Shudder Announces Four Specials For 2026. However...

Shudder has announced that The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will be coming to an end tonight (Did we miss an earlier announcement? Do Joe Bob and Darcy know?).

It is sad news that tonight will be the series finale but fans of the show will get four more specials happening quarterly throughout the year. The first of the specials, Joe Bob's Wicked Witchy Winding, will debut live Friday, April 24th at 9pm ET during Shudder’s annual “Halfway to Halloween” month-long programming stunt.