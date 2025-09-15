DOLLY Teaser: The Blend of 70s American And French New Wave Horror to Premiere at Fantastic Fest
A young woman, Macy, fights for survival after being abducted by a deranged, monster-like figure who wants to raise Macy as their child. A daring blend of New French Extremity and 1970s American horror.
The teaser for Dolly, Rod Blackhurst's feature directorial debut, will be celebrating its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 21st! Promising in its synopsis to be a mix of 70s American horror and French New Wave Extremity, it takes less than a minute to figure that out. This could be proper bonkers.
Heck in stars Seann William Scott and professional wrestler, Max the Impaler, also known as the Non-binary Nightmare. If that alone does not say, you must see this movie, we do not know what else would.
A chilling folk-horror tale, DOLLY marks the feature directorial debut of writer/editor/director Rod Blackhurst and stars Fabianne Therese, Seann William Scott, Ethan Suplee, and Max the Impaler.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.