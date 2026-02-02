Opening This Week: Luc Besson's DRACULA, Renny Harlin's THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 3

We just published our Sundance 2026 Wrap, but that's very much a work in progress, with more reviews to be added in the next few days.

And, late last week, another major festival got under way, and so our Rotterdam 2026 coverage is just getting started.

Meanwhile, in the non-festival world, here is our guide to what's opening this week in movie theaters. (We also will have at least two reviews of films that are heading directly to VOD and Digital platforms.) We will update this later this week with links to all our reviews.

We begin, as any week should, with a friend from Transylvania.

Dracula

The film opens Friday, February 6, only in movie theaters, via Vertical Entertainment.

Official synopsis: "When a 15th-century prince's wife is brutally murdered, he renounces God and damns heaven itself. Cursed with eternal life, he is reborn as Dracula - an immortal warlord who defies fate in a blood-soaked crusade to wrench his lost love back from death."

Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, and Zoë Bleu star in a new version, directed by Luc Besson. Look for our review later this week.

The Strangers: Chapter 3

The film opens Friday, February 6, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate.

Official synopsis: "See how it ends."

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again, and Renny Harlin is certainly doing that with this trilogy of films, though the marketing is not ... really ... helping. In any event, we never give up hope, so look for our review later this week.

The Infinite Husk

The film opens Friday, February 6, only in movie theaters, via Chroma.

Official synopsis: "The Infinite Husk is a gritty, sci-fi thriller that interrogates the human experience through the exiled alien consciousness, Vel. Forced to occupy the human body of a young Black woman on Earth, she is sent on a treacherous mission to spy on one of her own kind to uncover the potential threat of a new and dangerous type of science."

I saw this fiercely distinctive indie last year during SXSW, and I can't wait to see what our writer makes of it. Look for our review later this week.

Pillion

The film opens Friday, February 6, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Official synopsis: "A timid man is swept off his feet when an enigmatic, impossibly handsome biker takes him on as his submissive."

Yeah, baby! Alexander Skarsgård, Harry Melling star in writer-director Harry Lighton's alluring romantic drama. Look for our review later this week.

Jimpa

The film opens Friday, February 6, only in movie theaters, via Kino Lorber.

Official synopsis: "Filmmaker Hannah (Olivia Colman) takes her trans nonbinary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam to visit their gay grandfather, lovingly known as 'Jimpa' (John Lithgow). When Frances expresses a desire to stay with Jimpa for a year abroad, Hannah is forced to reconsider her parenting beliefs and the stories she has long told about her family. As Jimpa faces the difficulties of aging as a gay man in a generation that never expected to grow old and Frances grapples with the disappointment of heroes falling short of their ideals, Hannah learns to navigate the differing perspectives of her father and her child.

"Inspired by her own experiences as part of a queer family, this intimate, authentic film from acclaimed filmmaker Sophie Hyde (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) is her most personal story yet. Told with empathy, humor, compassion, and joy, Jimpa celebrates the unique loves and challenges of a modern queer family across three generations."

Look for our review later this week.

Opening This Week celebrates the theatrical experience.

