THE STRANGERS Chapter 1: New Character Posters, And More

There are only a few more weeks until the first chapter of Renny Harlin's reboot of the horror franchise, The Strangers, kicks off a trilogy of films. Lionsgate sent out new character posters for the home invading trio: Pin-up Girl, Dollface and Scarecrow. Check them out in the gallery below.

Also, a clip of security footage was sent along as well. Because of the aspect ratio it defaulted into a YouTube short and I'm too old and too tired at this point in the day to figure out how to share that with you folks other than to point you in the direction of the link here.

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in THE STRANGERS ― CHAPTER 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series.

The Strangers Chapter 1, in theaters nationwide May 17, 2024.