After a critical dragging and less than stellar response from the audience - two things that rarely coincide when it comes to horror flicks - to The Strangers: Chapter 1, Lionsgate hopes that the second chapter of Renny Harlin's horror trilogy, The Strangers: Chapter 2, will bring everyone back on board.

There is no formal synopsis out right now so you have to go with what is in this official trailer. True to horror's past our survivor, Maya, wakes up in a hospital, then she is all alone in the hospital, then she goes to the deepest, darkest part of the hospital where she runs into Scarecrow wielding an axe ... ... Chase, chase, chase. Lunge, lunge, lunge. Scare, scare, scare. Maybe, maybe, maybe it will be better than the first chapter.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 will be in cinemas on September 26th.

Ammendment: An official synopsis has now been sent out.

The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they’ve started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.

Another Ammendment: Lionsgate invites fans to visit Venus. Oregon.