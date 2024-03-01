THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1: Official Trailer And Poster

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in THE STRANGERS ― CHAPTER 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series.

Lionsgate has released the official trailer and poster for the first film in the ambitious horror trilogy, The Strangers: Chapter 1. Ambitious in the sense that Reny Harlin is filming three horror flicks back to back to back. Also courageous, that he's doing so with a horror franchise that is pretty well liked.

No pressure, Reny.

Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath star in The Strangers: Chapter 1 from director Reny Harlin. In Theaters May 17, 2024

Here is the official poster, the trailer is down below.