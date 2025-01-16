THE MONKEY Official Trailer: They Found Something That Loves to Kill

Goddamn, this looks really, really fun.

Osgood Perkins' new film, The Monkey, arrives next month on February 21st, and with every new look sent out way we are getting more and more excited.

The official trailer has arrived and we get a bit more of the story, and a look at more of the kills. They are going to be glorious. They are like... little Rube Goldberg machines, of death!