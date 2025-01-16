THE MONKEY Official Trailer: They Found Something That Loves to Kill
Goddamn, this looks really, really fun.
Osgood Perkins' new film, The Monkey, arrives next month on February 21st, and with every new look sent out way we are getting more and more excited.
The official trailer has arrived and we get a bit more of the story, and a look at more of the kills. They are going to be glorious. They are like... little Rube Goldberg machines, of death!
When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy.Based on the Stephen King short story, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw), The Monkey is a new trip from Longlegs writer/director, Osgood Perkins.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.