THE MONKEY New Poster: Want to know Why Osgood Perkins Made it?

Anticipation is building for Osgood Perkins' latest horror flick, The Monkey. With each teaser and trailer that has come out our excitement grows, eager to be at the theaters on opening night, February 21st.

When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy.

Our own Josh was the lucky bastard who got to review The Monkey for us. This most succint description should be enough to whet your horror appetite.

The Monkey is batshit insane. With this latest feature, Perkins reveals a deeply morbid sense of humor only hinted at in his previous films, painting the screen red with gleefully executed extreme gore gags aplenty.

Along with the teasers and trailer there has been some terrific written promotions going on as well. Today, a new poster was sent out. It as well perfectly sums up why Perkins made it in the first place.

Osgood's got himself the inklings of a twisted sense of humor and we're here for it.