KEEPER Teaser Trailer: A Dark Trip, Through Time, From Osgood Perkins

Suddenly Osgood Perkins cannot stop making movies. He had to stop writing them for a while, which is the case with his newest film, Keeper.

During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife is left alone after her husband departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past.

Shot during the WGA strike Perkins did not write this new film but fell upon a script written by a non-union writer up here in Canada, by the name of Nick Lepard. This might explain why the cast is largely Canadian as well. Apart from the usual cross-border productions the SAG strike commenced only a few weeks later that year.

We digress. A new Osgood Perkins movie is coming and the teaser trailer is here! Multiple women across multiple eras look at the camera longfully or coyley in some cases. Then, as is the course of things in a horror flick, things go very badly for all of them.

It has a kind of Shining Girls (I'm will only ever refer to Lauren Beukes's novel) vibe to it, victims of possibly the same killer throughout generations. This time everything is centered on the one location, generations of suffering and bad energy focused on a single location. Eek!