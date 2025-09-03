A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE Teaser Trailer Marks The Return of Kathryn Bigelow

One of the most underrated Hollywood movies of the 21st century is Kathryn Bigelow's complex ode to big government, and the people who work within it, Zero Dark Thirty.

The 2012 film had a Rube Goldberg-machine of bureaucratic moving parts to hunt down and kill Osama Bin Laden by the CIA, and treated the audience with respect, offered murky complexity towards the the methodologies and politics of USA foreign policy, and had the guts to hand off the main detective and political narrative to a team of military specialists, not present until well into the third act, when the story demanded it.



If there is a spiritual sequel to that movie it is her latest feature it is this Netflix paid for A House of Dynamite, which is centered on White House staffers grappling with an impending missile strike on America. The trailer for which, below, also owes a bit of a hat tip to the latest trend in trailers, pioneered for Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later, of taking a famous poem (there, "Boots" by Rudyard Kipling), and voicing it over imagery. Carl Sagan's famous "Pale Blue Dot" sets the stage and perspective for global annihilation, here.



Bigelow's stacked cast includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. The film opens in cinemas in the UK on October 3, select theaters globally on October 10, and on Netflix October 24.