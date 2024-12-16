Criterion in March 2025: GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE, NIGHT MOVES, THIEF and More

Some months, it's very hard to choose which new delectable upcoming Criterion release to highlight, and March 2025 is just such a month. I must say: the king of monsters wins.

Directed by Kazuki Omori, Godzilla Vs. Biollante (1989) kicked the second generation of Godzilla up to a new level. Per Criterion:

"Diving into delirious realms of imagination, this second film of the Godzilla franchise's 1980s resurgence showcased the towering beast for a new generation of fans. This time, Godzilla's foe is one of the series' most wondrously strange kaiju creations: Biollante--a mutant plant genetically engineered from the cells of a rose, a renegade scientist's dead daughter, and Godzilla itself. With a wild plot encompassing spies, psychic children, and bonkers biotechnology--and some of the coolest special effects in the history of Japanese cinema--Godzilla vs. Biollante stands as a high point in the ever-evolving mythology of the King of the Monsters."

It's available in 4K and Blu-ray in a combo pack, and also on Blu-ray only in a separate edition.

Criterion will also release Henri-Georges Clouzot's classic thriller The Wages of Fear (1953), Arthur Penn's classic detective noir Night Moves (1975), and Michael Mann's classic modern noir Thief (1981), all in new 4K editions. All are wonderful films that I've seen multiple times, so they should be assured purchases for collectors new or old.

Criterion goes beyond that with films outside my haunting grounds with Charlie Chaplin's silent drama A Woman of Paris (1923), only on Blu-ray, and Alan Rudolph's moody Choose Me (1984) , available in 4K and on Blu-ray. I've not yet seen either, but they both sound worthy of investigation.

Visit the official Criterion site to read more about each release and place your pre-orders.