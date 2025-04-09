Frontières 2025: The Frontières Platform in Cannes Announces Program

Our friends at Frontières have announced this year's Frontières Platform in Cannes. Over two days thirteen genre projects will be presented to investors, buyers, sellers and distributors. The projects comes from right here in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Six projects are ready to be presented to the sellers and distributors. In that batch the one that has our attention is the Canadian indie rock horror flick, Turn It Up! It was produced by Jessie Thomas Cook and LIv Collins (The Hyperborean, Cult Hero) and the logline is, "A struggling indie rock band discovers a tune that can open portals, explode heads, and distort the Universe".

The other seven are looking for partners and investors. Among that group is a long-familiar name to our readers, Richard Raaphorst out of Netherlands.

There are a lot of interesting titles in the platform this year. The complete list follows.

FRONTIÈRES AND MARCHÉ DU FILM ANNOUNCE 13 GENRE PROJECTS SELECTED FOR FRONTIÈRES PLATFORM The Frontières Platform in Cannes returns to the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes for a seventh year, presenting 13 genre projects to the industry on May 17th and 18th, 2025. As a co-presentation between the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, the Frontières Platform activities will include Proof of Concept presentations for projects in the advanced stages of financing, and the Buyers Showcase for films that are in post-production or have recently been completed. We are thrilled to announce that the selection for the Proof of Concept presentation, held Saturday May 17th, 2025 at 10am at Palais K, will showcase seven projects from Canadian, Malaysian, Danish, Cypriot and American filmmakers who will present their completed teaser trailers to prospective partners. The Buyers Showcase will take place on Sunday, May 18th, 2025 at 4.15pm at Palais K. Producers will screen footage for potential buyers, sales agents, and festival programmers. We are proud to offer Marché du Film participants a first look at a variety of projects from around the world which include a demented groom from Australia, a German culinary horror tale about the pursuit of perfection and a breastfeeding mother facing a folkloric curse from Canada. Frontières is delighted to renew its collaboration with Outpost MTL, which will be offering two post-production awards for one project, from both the Proof of Concept and the Buyer Showcase. The Frontières Platform in Cannes is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.

