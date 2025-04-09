Frontières 2025: The Frontières Platform in Cannes Announces Program
Our friends at Frontières have announced this year's Frontières Platform in Cannes. Over two days thirteen genre projects will be presented to investors, buyers, sellers and distributors. The projects comes from right here in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Asia and Oceania.
Six projects are ready to be presented to the sellers and distributors. In that batch the one that has our attention is the Canadian indie rock horror flick, Turn It Up! It was produced by Jessie Thomas Cook and LIv Collins (The Hyperborean, Cult Hero) and the logline is, "A struggling indie rock band discovers a tune that can open portals, explode heads, and distort the Universe".
The other seven are looking for partners and investors. Among that group is a long-familiar name to our readers, Richard Raaphorst out of Netherlands.
There are a lot of interesting titles in the platform this year. The complete list follows.
FRONTIÈRES AND MARCHÉ DU FILM ANNOUNCE13 GENRE PROJECTS SELECTED FOR FRONTIÈRES PLATFORMThe Frontières Platform in Cannes returns to the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes for a seventh year, presenting 13 genre projects to the industry on May 17th and 18th, 2025. As a co-presentation between the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, the Frontières Platform activities will include Proof of Concept presentations for projects in the advanced stages of financing, and the Buyers Showcase for films that are in post-production or have recently been completed.We are thrilled to announce that the selection for the Proof of Concept presentation, held Saturday May 17th, 2025 at 10am at Palais K, will showcase seven projects from Canadian, Malaysian, Danish, Cypriot and American filmmakers who will present their completed teaser trailers to prospective partners.The Buyers Showcase will take place on Sunday, May 18th, 2025 at 4.15pm at Palais K. Producers will screen footage for potential buyers, sales agents, and festival programmers. We are proud to offer Marché du Film participants a first look at a variety of projects from around the world which include a demented groom from Australia, a German culinary horror tale about the pursuit of perfection and a breastfeeding mother facing a folkloric curse from Canada.Frontières is delighted to renew its collaboration with Outpost MTL, which will be offering two post-production awards for one project, from both the Proof of Concept and the Buyer Showcase.The Frontières Platform in Cannes is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.
Frontières Platform in Cannes: Complete List of ProjectsBUYERS SHOWCASEBARAN (INHERITANCE) (Malaysia)Director: Joel SohProducer: Joel SohGenre: HorrorAn estranged son returns to his ailing father and discovers a deadly pact with a vengeful force, forcing him to choose between inheriting the nightmare or destroying his family.BLOODSUCKER (Denmark)Director: Kasper JuhlProducers: Kasper Juhl, Lene BørglumGenre: Horror, VampireViktor is attacked in the woods and wakes up transformed—his body sick, his mind unraveling. Soon, he is drawn into the world of vampires, led by the seductive and ruthless Celeste. Under her influence, Viktor embraces his new existence, feeding on the living and creating his first fledgling, Jessica. As his thirst for blood grows, so does his moral conflict, all while his friend Danihjel videotapes the grotesque descent into depravity.HENRY'S EBB (USA)Director: Thomas MendoliaProducers: Lucas Ford, Joey LePageGenre: Action, HorrorDescribed as a southeastern-set story in the vein of Stand By Me or Mud, with genre elements, Henry’s Ebb follows Henry as he runs away from an abusive home with his imaginary best friend, Ebb. The journey tests their friendship, as well as Henry’s inner “need” for Ebb as Ebb’s control and manipulation over Henry intensifies.MOTHERWITCH (Cyprus, North Macedonia, USA)Director: Minos PapasProducers: Constantinos Nikiforou, Darko Popov, Minos PapasGenre: Folk HorrorIn 1888 Cyprus, a grieving painter’s attempt to resurrect her children unleashes the monstrous Kalikantzari, forcing her to embrace motherhood anew with an abused boy to undo the curse and restore balance.THE STOLEN CHILD (Canada)Director: Sebastian McKinnonProducers: Catherine Boily, Tara Cowell-Plain, Sebastian McKinnonGenre: FantasyAs war ravages the Human Kingdom, a daring Poet must lead three mystical heroes deep into the Faerie State to find a lost prince, return him to the throne and restore the peace.TURN IT UP! (Canada)Director: Samuel ScottProducer: Jesse Thomas Cook, Liv Collins, Mike GillespieGenre: Sci-Fi, Horror, Indie Rock"Play the Riff. Face the Void."A struggling indie rock band discovers a tune that can open portals, explode heads, and distort the Universe.PROOF OF CONCEPTANCESTRAL BEASTS (Canada)Director: Tim RiedelProducers: Tina Keeper, Phyllis Laing, Edmon Rotea, Fawnda Neckoway, Tim RiedelGenre: Horror, ThrillerA troubled Indigenous woman who returns to her ancestral home in rural Canada looking to finally tame the self-sabotaging monster inside of her. But, in doing so, she uncovers a terrifying supernatural creature that she must battle before it kills her and everyone she loves.CHILDREN OF THE MOOR (Netherlands, UK)Director: Richard RaaphorstProducers: Marijn van der Ploeg, Adam ParkGenre: Horror ComedyWhen a family moves to a remote farmhouse, their teenage daughter discovers the land is haunted by the spirits of children murdered long ago.FEED (Canada)Director: Nancy UrichProducer: Nancy UrichGenre: HorrorA new mom struggles through the realities of breastfeeding, and is restored by a malicious old woman's folkloric curse.LIGHT YEARS (Norway)Director: Vegard DahleProducers: Bente Maalen, Håvard Wettland GosséGenre: Science-FictionAn unruly astronaut's quest to regain his lost memories leads to the shocking revelation of a daughter he never knew existed.SKIN SIDE UP (Australia)Director: Robert Ten EyckProducers: Lauren Simpson, Annie ThieleGenre: HorrorA drag queen performing at a remote hens party discovers that the bride-to-be is a prisoner of her demented groom and his delusional father.TASTE OF HEAVEN (Germany)Director: Marc SchießerProducers: Tobias Lohf, Melina Pelc, Marc SchießerGenre: Horror, Psychological ThrillerThe ambitious chef Joline aspires to create her culinary masterpiece at the renowned fusion restaurant HEAVEN, but as her obsession pushes her beyond her moral boundaries, she realizes too late that she herself is the final missing ingredient on the menu.WHO KNOWS? (Spain)Director: Carlo PadialProducers: Juan Solá, Maria Rocher, Oriol Maymó, Joseph DíazGenre: Sci-Fi, Comedy, ThrillerAfter moving into a new apartment following a painful breakup, a struggling illustrator begins experiencing disturbing nighttime occurrences and memory lapses. As his anxiety deepens and his reality unravels, he must uncover the truth behind the sinister presence haunting his home—before it consumes him completely.
